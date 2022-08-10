 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Play Tulsa Music releases 2022 poster

  2022-08-10
  • 0
Play Tulsa Music 2022 poster

Jillian Selene created the Play Tulsa Music 2022 poster.

 Courtesy, Play Tulsa Music

The Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture partnered with Jillian Selene to design the official Play Tulsa Music 2022 poster.

"My focus with this project was to highlight each venue's unique qualities, while still creating a cohesive vision of all of Tulsa's music venues together,” Selene said. “A big part of the Play Tulsa Music program has been to uplift and support local music, so I wanted to explore using bright colors and textures to create something that celebrated and reflected our vibrant music scene."

The poster is celebrating the fact that the Play Tulsa Music Live Venue fund has officially allocated all of its $350,000 fund to 43 venues, hosting more than 1,650 shows throughout 2022.

The Official Play Tulsa Music 2022 poster is available to the public for free at the following locations:

Ida Red (Main Street): 208A N. Main St.

Buck Atom's Cosmic Curios: 1347 E. 11th St.

Tulsa Visitor Center: 1102 S. Lewis Ave.

Play Tulsa Music is made possible through Tulsa County’s American Rescue Plan Act.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

