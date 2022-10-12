Plain White T's and Lee Greenwood perform at University of Tulsa football concert series

Plain White T's and Lee Greenwood will perform as part of the Chapman Commons Concert Series prior to the next two Tulsa Golden Hurricane football games.
Plain White T’s will take the performance stage before the Tulsa-SMU game on Homecoming, Oct. 29. Game time and performance time will be announced on Oct. 17.
Lee Greenwood performs prior to the Tulsa-Tulane contest on Military Appreciation Day, Nov 5. Game time and performance time will be announced on Oct. 24.
Game tickets can be purchased online at TulsaHurricane.com or by calling 918-631-4688.
Ashley Jones
Staff Writer
I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com
