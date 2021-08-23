Pixies cancel September tour dates, including sold-out Cain's Ballroom show

Citing a Delta variant-fueled rise in COVID cases, the Pixies announced Monday they are cancelling an 11-date September run that included a Sept. 26 sold-out show at Cain's Ballroom.
A news release said "this is the right decision for their fans, crew members and themselves, and (they) ask that their fans stay safe and healthy."
Ticket holders can obtain refunds from point of purchase.
The Men Who Would Be Scene: Episode 23
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.