Pixies cancel September tour dates, including sold-out Cain's Ballroom show

Citing a Delta variant-fueled rise in COVID cases, the Pixies announced Monday they are cancelling an 11-date September run that included a Sept. 26 sold-out show at Cain's Ballroom.

A news release said "this is the right decision for their fans, crew members and themselves, and (they) ask that their fans stay safe and healthy."

Ticket holders can obtain refunds from point of purchase.

