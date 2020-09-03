 Skip to main content
Phil Lewis of L.A. Guns coming to IDL Ballroom

Phil Lewis of L.A. Guns coming to IDL Ballroom

Phil Lewis of LA Guns

Phil Lewis of L.A. Guns performs at the Arcada Theatre on Nov 2, 2019, in St. Charles, Ill. Lewis is coming to Tulsa's IDL Ballroom. Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP

 Associated Press

Live music will continue its return to Tulsa when Phil Lewis of the band L.A. Guns performs Saturday, Sept. 12 during a “live intimate acoustic night” at IDL Ballroom, 230 E. 1st St. Lewis is the vocalist for L.A. Guns.

Local supporting act Grind Unplugged also will perform. The show will take place in a socially conscious environment, according to promotional material for the event.

Tickets are available at stubwire.com. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show begins at 9 p.m.

Jimmie Tramel

