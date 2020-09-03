Phil Lewis of L.A. Guns coming to IDL Ballroom

Live music will continue its return to Tulsa when Phil Lewis of the band L.A. Guns performs Saturday, Sept. 12 during a “live intimate acoustic night” at IDL Ballroom, 230 E. 1st St. Lewis is the vocalist for L.A. Guns.
Local supporting act Grind Unplugged also will perform. The show will take place in a socially conscious environment, according to promotional material for the event.
Tickets are available at stubwire.com. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show begins at 9 p.m.
What The Ale: Beer of the Week: Elgin Park's Willie Mays Haze
Jimmie Tramel
918-581-8389
Twitter: @JimmieTramel
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!