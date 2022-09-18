People & Places: Hospitality Under the Stars event set

Hospitality House of Tulsa celebrates its 16th year of making a home away from home for families in medical crisis by hosting Hospitality Under the Stars, 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at The Lark, 3009 E. 101st St.

The evening includes a short program featuring past families served at Hospitality House of Tulsa, followed by a concert by vocalist Kelly Ford and pianist Donald Ryan.

Food trucks from Eat Mike’s BBQ and Elote will be on site. Other activities include family yard games and a silent auction.

“We invite the community to join us for a fun and hope-filled evening under the stars,” said Toni Moore, Hospitality House of Tulsa president and CEO. “Since we opened our doors in 2006, more than 8,000 families have benefited from Hospitality House of Tulsa’s services, including lodging, meals, prayer support, community connection and transportation assistance. We look forward to sharing some of these families’ inspiring stories at the event.”

Sponsors include the H.A. and Mary K. Chapman Charitable Trust, Relevance Ministries of Tulsa, C & G Emanuel Foundation, Ascension St. John Medical Center, Hillcrest Medical Center, Regent Bank, Ruhrpumpen, Don and Barbara Thornton Family Foundation, TTCU Cares Foundation, Master’s Plan Church Design and Construction, Dee and Shirley Sokolosky, First Bank of Owasso, Bama Cos., ONEOK and Preston Smith PLLC.

Tickets are $25-$50. To purchase and more information: hhtulsa.org.