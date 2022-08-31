 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Penn Jillette comes to Cain's Ballroom to speak about new novel

Magic City Books is hosting Penn Jillette, of the famed magician duo of Penn and Teller, at Cain's Ballroom on Oct. 27 to talk about his new novel, "Random."

Tickets start at $40 and are on sale at https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/2127807/ or visit cainsballroom.com.

Each ticket comes with a signed copy of "Random."

