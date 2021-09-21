Paul Cauthen, Randy Rogers Band, Shane Smith & The Saints coming to Cain's

Cain’s Ballroom announced upcoming shows by Paul Cauthen (Nov. 13), Shane Smith & The Saints (Nov. 20) and the Randy Rogers Band (Dec 10, with special guest William Beckmann).

Also, it was announced that girl in red is bringing her Make It Go Quiet Tour stop to Cain’s Ballroom April 3. She’ll be joined by Holly Humberstone.

Tickets for the shows go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24. Tickets can be purchased at the Cain’s Ballrom box office, online at cainsballroom com or by calling 1-800-514-3859.

All concert attendees must show proof of full vaccination (actual vaccination card, photocopy or photo of the card) or a negative PCR/antigen test result within 48 hours of attending shows.

