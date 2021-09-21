 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paul Cauthen, Randy Rogers Band, Shane Smith & The Saints coming to Cain's
0 Comments

Paul Cauthen, Randy Rogers Band, Shane Smith & The Saints coming to Cain's

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Randy Rogers Band

The Randy Rogers Band, fresh off a recent performance at the inaugural Born & Raised music festival in Pryor, scheduled an upcoming show at Cain's Ballroom.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Cain’s Ballroom announced upcoming shows by Paul Cauthen (Nov. 13), Shane Smith & The Saints (Nov. 20) and the Randy Rogers Band (Dec 10, with special guest William Beckmann).

Also, it was announced that girl in red is bringing her Make It Go Quiet Tour stop to Cain’s Ballroom April 3. She’ll be joined by Holly Humberstone.

Tickets for the shows go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24. Tickets can be purchased at the Cain’s Ballrom box office, online at cainsballroom com or by calling 1-800-514-3859.

All concert attendees must show proof of full vaccination (actual vaccination card, photocopy or photo of the card) or a negative PCR/antigen test result within 48 hours of attending shows.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jon Stewart returns to TV with deep dive show

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News