Since getting his start in the late 2000s, Paul Benjaman and his ever-evolving band of local musicians continue to bring their unique blend of blues, rock and Americana — what Benjaman calls “boundary-free 1970s rock” — to the Tulsa music scene.

Armed with his 1959 Fender Stratocaster, Benjaman combines skilled guitar-playing with lyrics addressing topics such as family and heartbreak. “When I was a little kid, I went to see 'Star Wars,' and I wanted to be a Jedi,” Benjaman said. “Being a guitar player seemed to be the logical next step — I wanted the same power as the Force.”

Benjaman said he draws on the influences of pioneers of the Tulsa Sound like Leon Russell, J.J. Cale and Steve Pryor and constantly enhances his music by performing with a wide array of talent from Tulsa and beyond.

“That’s what keeps people coming back to the show — it’s a different experience every time,” Benjaman said.

To catch Paul Benjaman Band in action, head to The Colony for his Sunday night shows or Mercury Lounge for his Thursday night gigs.

Paul Benjaman Band has two albums on Spotify and Apple Music, with a third — recorded at The Church Studio — expected later this year.

For more information about the band, visit paulbenjamanband.com or follow them on Instagram @paulbenjaman.

