R&B singer and actress, Patti LaBelle, will be performing at the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa on June 15, a news release states.

LaBelle first rose to fame as the lead singer for Patti LaBelle & The Bluebelles before going on to a successful solo career, the release continues.

She became known for "belting out classic rhythm and blues renditions, pop standards and spiritual sonnets have created the unique platform of versatility," the release reads.

LaBelle has also written six books, been featured in television shows and movies, and owns her own lifestyle brand and record label, the release adds.

The show will begin at 8 p.m. located at the casino's The Cove theater, inside Margaritaville, the release states. Tickets are on sale now.