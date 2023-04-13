Oklahoma singer-songwriter Parker Millsap has released “Wilderness Within You,” a rootsy duet with Gillian Welch from his new album of the same name. The album will be available on CD, LP and digital download via Okrahoma Records on Friday, May 12. Pre-orders are available now.

“It was such a dream come true to work with Gillian on this song,” Millsap says. “Like a lot of the record, we recorded it live with no headphones and we nailed it in just a few takes. The whole time we talked about wildflowers and trees, it was wonderful.”

“Wilderness Within You” is Millsap’s sixth studio album and was produced with new collaborator Ryan McFadden.

“Ryan really took the time to comb through a mountain of material with me,” Millsap said. “And he asked me hard questions about the songs that I hadn’t yet asked myself. He’s infectiously curious. That helped us create a clarity of purpose. So this approach gave us confidence that the melodies and lyrics were solid enough to handle sonic exploration. We had a blast.”

For more information, go to parkermillsap.com.