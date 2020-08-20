Music artist Parker McCollum, who was scheduled to be the headliner during the Friday, Aug. 21, segment of Weedfest at Tumbleweed Dancehall and Concert Arena in Stillwater, announced on social media that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-quarantining.
McCollum said that, after several months of being off the road, he and his band were looking forward to playing two socially distanced, mask-mandated shows in Manhattan, Kansas, and Stillwater this week.
“After realizing this morning that I could not taste or smell anything at breakfast, I went to get tested for COVID and the results came back showing I was positive for the virus,” he said in a Twitter post.
“My deepest apologies to the fans and the venues who were counting on me to perform. I absolutely believe the shows should go on and I wish more than anything I could be there to play them. I feel great and will self-quarantine at the ranch for 14 days. It’s just an absolute bad stroke (of) luck on the timing of contracting the virus. I want to play so bad. I truly am sorry for not being there this weekend. Please wear your mask and stay healthy. Hope to see you all very soon.”
McCollum’s Twitter followers replied with comments like “praying for a fast and speedy recovery” and “get better soon.”
Many other music acts are booked for Weedstock, billed as three days of peace, love and music. The event was scheduled to begin Thursday, Aug. 20, and continue through Saturday, Aug. 22, when the headliner will be the Randy Rogers Band. Tickets are available at calffry.com.
On Wednesday, the city of Stillwater announced new restrictions for bars after videos posted to Twitter showed large crowds on the Strip near Oklahoma State University’s campus.
The city announced in a news release that Mayor Will Joyce again amended the city’s emergency proclamation to cut bars’ occupancy to half, mandate socially distant seating and shut down dance floors.
The Weedfest site is outside city limits and is not subject to city mandates, but Tumbleweed owner Cary McBride told the Stillwater News Press that social distancing and safety measures will be in place.