Pam Tillis, Deana Carter collaborating for Hard Rock show

Pam Tillis and Deana Carter, who added to their family legacies by succeeding in the family business of music, are teaming up for a Sept. 8 performance at Hard Rock Live, the casino venue of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
Tickets start at $29.50 and go on sale May 13. Tickets can be purchased online at hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. Also, the Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m.–9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.