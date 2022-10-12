 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Owasso singer advances on 'The Voice'

  • Updated
  • 0
Valarie Collins-Harding

Valarie Collins-Harding participated in the battle round of NBC's "The Voice" and was selected to move forward by coach John Legend. Elizabeth Morris/NBC

 Jimmie Tramel

Oklahoman Valarie Collins-Harding survived her blind audition and a battle round to advance to the knockout round of NBC’s “The Voice,” which airs Mondays and Tuesdays on KJRH channel 2.

Collins-Harding sang “Giving Him Something He Can Feel” (a hit for Aretha Franklin and En Vogue) in her blind audition and caused two coaches — John Legend and Gwen Stefani — to turn their chairs around.

Collins-Harding resides in Owasso and is originally from Muskogee.

Stefani, the wife of Oklahoma country music artist and fellow “The Voice” coach Blake Shelton, called herself an Okie in an attempt to score points with Collins-Harding, who chose to be coached by Legend.

Legend selected Collins-Harding to advance over Dia Malai when the teammates shared a stage to perform Jazmine Sullivan’s “Bust Your Windows” in the battle round.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sydney Sweeney to star in ‘Barbarella’ movie for Sony

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert