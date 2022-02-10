Owasso country musician Gracee Shriver talks new single, Friday CMT appearance

“That (making a music video) has been at the top of my list since I moved out here and before that,” Shriver said. “Every second that our family is together, we have CMT on, so to have my video played before or after somebody that I’ve looked up to was the most insane feeling.”

Shriver’s upcoming debut on the popular TV country music network came following her time as a participant in the Belmont Showcase, where she was selected among a small group of BU student songwriters to receive real-world training in all aspects of concert production.

The Owasso native was nominated by a panel of judges — music executives from CMT and Warner Music Group — as both a freshman and sophomore, following in the footsteps of country music legends and Showcase alumni Vince Gill, Brad Paisley, Miranda Lambert and Lady Antebellum, to name a few.

Shriver’s newfound success in America’s Music City also led her to be chosen for Oklahoma’s Women of Song project, representing the women of country music from Oklahoma. As a result, her single, “You Can’t Have Both,” has made it to the Women of Country Spotify playlists.