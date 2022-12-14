'Outsiders' actor-music artist Tommy Howell teaming with Tanya Tucker for benefit concert

A country music star will be joined by a greaser-turned-music artist during a Muscogee Creek Nation veterans benefit concert Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Cove, the concert venue of the River Spirit Casino.

Tanya Tucker will headline the show and her support act will be Tommy Howell, who played greaser Ponyboy Curtis in the 1983 shot-in-Tulsa film “The Outsiders.” Howell, who has a sprawling list of acting credits, began a second career as a music artist during the pandemic. He recently unveiled a new single, “Ponygirl,” after previously releasing the singles “Whiskey Demon” and “Rose Hill.”

Said a promo for the benefit show: We are here to combat homelessness, help with hunger relief, physical wellness, mental wellness, career and benefits counseling. Our goal is to provide greater opportunities for the vast number of Creek Nation veterans in and around our communities and assist our veterans in making a significant and positive change in their daily lives.

For information about veteran programs and services, go to creekvaso.org

For tickets to the concert, go to riverspirittulsa.com. The site says ticket buyers can purchase seats for a veteran in two sections of the venue.

Tickets for the all-ages event start at $50.