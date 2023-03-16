Some people embark on an “American Idol” journey. Owen Eckhardt’s journey might include some barks.

Eckhardt, a 19-year-old from Broken Arrow, is an Edison High School grad and a freshman at Oklahoma State University, where he is studying to be a veterinarian. He will audition for “American Idol” judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan in an episode scheduled to air 7 p.m. Sunday, March 19 on KTUL channel 8.

Publicity photos released in advance of the episode show Eckhardt and some of the show’s judges hanging out with doggies. Did Eckhardt bring his dog to the audition for good luck? Nope. They were celebrity pups.

The back story: Eckhardt was tiny when he got his first dog, a cocker spaniel that became like a best friend. He said he has known since he was probably 4 or 5 that he wanted to be a vet. Taking classes to be a vet is like a dream come true.

Said Eckhardt: “Everyone was like ‘You’re not gonna stick to it,’ but here we are.”

Eckhardt’s career aspirations became a thing during his “American Idol” audition.

“I go on in and I’ve got a background in pre-vet and I sing and everything,” he said. “I turn around and Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are holding their dogs. ‘We know you are pre-vet. Do you maybe want to give our dogs a little exam?’ Here I am standing with Katy Perry and Lionel Richie’s dogs. ... It was really cool. Very neat. It was an awesome experience.”

Eckhardt has been playing music for almost as long as he has been digging dogs. He has performed at a variety of area festivals, including Mayfest, and would like to capitalize on “American Idol” exposure by gigging around town, especially since the summer is approaching.

“That’s all I can really ever ask for from this whole experience is to get my name out there,” he said. “I’m hoping that this will do it.”

Eckhardt finally made it on “American Idol” on what he said was his fourth or fifth time trying. Pre-COVID, he took part in open calls where you stand in long lines waiting for a chance to make a good face-to-face impression.

“Finally, after COVID hit, they started doing things on Zoom,” he said. “I told myself I don’t think I’m going to do it this year. I was done. I don’t know what it was, but something inside me — My mom was just like ‘Maybe try it one more year.’ I said ‘OK.’ So I tried and here we are. It kind of worked out. I has been a long time coming.”

According to publicist-provided information, Eckhardt is a self-taught piano and guitar player who loves country music and draws musical inspiration from Chris Stapleton and Zach Bryan. Eckhardt saw Bryan perform (“it was amazing”) during the 2022 Calf Fry Festival at Tumbleweed Dance Hall in Stillwater.

“It’s funny. I went and I wasn’t a super big fan. I just hadn’t listened to a ton of his stuff yet,” Eckhardt said. “After that night, I was like, oh my god, that was really good. Ever since then, I have been like a diehard Zach Bryan fan.”

Eckhardt will become the second person from Broken Arrow to be showcased in an “American Idol” audition this season. Tanner Charles survived his audition. Lawton music artist PJAE will audition in the same episode as Eckhardt.

It’s a no-no for “American Idol” participants to talk about audition outcomes prior to the airing of episodes, but Eckhardt was granted permission by a public relations rep to explain why dogs appear in his publicity photos. How did he do from a singing standpoint? You’ll have to tune in for that.

“It has been a wonderful season so far,” Eckhardt said. “Just being able to be out there with all of the talent that they have present, it was really and truly an amazing opportunity. And the people you meet, it’s so much fun. I can’t encourage everyone enough to watch and hopefully we’ll see if I can make it to Hollywood.”