Osage Casino Hotel announce their 2023 spring and summer concert lineups.

The shows include a variety of music genres as they will feature country artists Lily Rose and Gabby Barrett, and rock and roll legend Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, a news release states.

Comedians Chelcie Lynn and Fortune Feimster will also be featured.

The shows will kick off on April 20 with Lily Rose, Chelcie Lynn on May 13, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts on May 19, The Guess Who on June 2, Fortune Feimster on June 30, Gabby Barrett on July 21 and Andy Grammer on July 27, the release reads.

Tickets for the shows are available at the Osage Casino's website.