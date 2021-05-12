Opening date announced for Bob Dylan Center

• A recreation of an authentic studio environment where visitors will experience what it was like to be present at one of Dylan’s historic recording sessions.

• The Columbia Records Gallery, which will provide an in-depth look at the creation, performance and production of timeless Dylan songs such as “Like a Rolling Stone,” “Tangled Up in Blue” and “Chimes of Freedom.”

• A screening room that will showcase Dylan-related scripted films, documentaries and concert performances, including never-before-seen material unearthed from the Archive.

• A multimedia timeline, written by award-winning historian Sean Wilentz, of Dylan’s life from his early years in Minnesota through the present day.

• The Parker Brothers Gallery, which will explore the creative process through the work of other innovative artists, in an initial exhibit curated by influential author Lewis Hyde.

The news release said one sterling example of treasures to be found in the Bob Dylan Archive is a recording of Dylan performing “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right” in the autumn of 1962. This heretofore-unknown recording was made by Milton (Mell) and Lillian Bailey, friends and early champions of the young Dylan when he was a fixture in New York’s Greenwich Village folk scene.