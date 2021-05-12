Opening date announced for Bob Dylan Center

The Bob Dylan Center in Tulsa will open May 10, 2022.
The opening date was announced via a Wednesday news release, which said the center will welcome visitors from around the world who can access and interact with more than 100,000 exclusive cultural treasures found in The Bob Dylan Archive.
Pieces in the collection include handwritten lyric manuscripts to some of the world’s most treasured songs, previously unreleased recordings, never-before-seen film performances, rare and unseen photographs, visual art and other priceless items spanning Dylan’s unparalleled seven decades as one of the world’s most important cultural figures.
Located in the Tulsa Arts District just steps away from the Woody Guthrie Center, the Bob Dylan Center is being designed by renowned architectural and exhibit design firm Olson Kundig (led by design principal Alan Maskin). The news release said the center will feature cutting-edge and immersive technology in a multimedia environment that is designed to be “as impressive and revealing to visitors new to Dylan’s work as it will be to long-time fans and afficianados.”
Among highlights at the center:
• An evolving, curated display of elements that illuminate the depth and breadth of the Bob Dylan Archive collection.
• An immersive film experience that will initiate visitors through an innovative cascade of archival music and film, directed by renowned Dylan chronicler Jennifer Lebeau.
• A recreation of an authentic studio environment where visitors will experience what it was like to be present at one of Dylan’s historic recording sessions.
• The Columbia Records Gallery, which will provide an in-depth look at the creation, performance and production of timeless Dylan songs such as “Like a Rolling Stone,” “Tangled Up in Blue” and “Chimes of Freedom.”
• A screening room that will showcase Dylan-related scripted films, documentaries and concert performances, including never-before-seen material unearthed from the Archive.
• A multimedia timeline, written by award-winning historian Sean Wilentz, of Dylan’s life from his early years in Minnesota through the present day.
• The Parker Brothers Gallery, which will explore the creative process through the work of other innovative artists, in an initial exhibit curated by influential author Lewis Hyde.
The news release said one sterling example of treasures to be found in the Bob Dylan Archive is a recording of Dylan performing “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right” in the autumn of 1962. This heretofore-unknown recording was made by Milton (Mell) and Lillian Bailey, friends and early champions of the young Dylan when he was a fixture in New York’s Greenwich Village folk scene.
This version of the song, recorded in the Baileys’ apartment at 185 East 3rd St., features alternate lyrics and is the earliest known recording of the song that was eventually released in 1963 on “The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan.” The song can be downloaded at https://bit.ly/3ycz9X1 courtesy of the Bob Dylan Center.
The news release cited also another example — a recently unearthed image of Bob Dylan on stage during his 1974 tour with The Band, taken by renowned photographer Barry Feinstein.
Collaborating with Olson Kundig on the exhibition design and media development is 59 Productions, world-leading specialists in design for stage and live events, including the Opening Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games, the record-breaking David Bowie Is exhibition and the decor concept design for The Met Ball.
The three-story façade of the center will face downtown Tulsa’s public gathering space, Guthrie Green, and will depict a rare 1965 image of Dylan, donated to the center by renowned photographer Jerry Schatzberg.
Founding memberships in the Bob Dylan Center, which include lifetime memberships to the center and the Woody Guthrie Center as well as permanent recognition on the Center’s donor wall, are available at bobdylancenter.com. Annual memberships to the Bob Dylan Center will become available later this year, including combined membership opportunities for both the BDC and its neighbor, The Woody Guthrie Center.
The Bob Dylan Center and the Woody Guthrie Center operate under auspices of the American Song Archives, a project of the George Kaiser Family Foundation (GKFF). GKFF acquired Dylan’s vast archives in 2016 and Guthrie’s in 2010.
The news release said information regarding public admission to the Bob Dylan Center will be released later this year.