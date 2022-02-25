Oologah's Zach Bryan releases single from forthcoming album

Rising country music artist Zach Bryan of Oologah has released a new single, “From Austin.” You can listen to the song here.
Described as a “deeply personal track” in a news release, the song is an appetizer for Bryan’s “American Heartbreak” album, scheduled for May 20 release via Warner Records. You can pre-save the new album here.
The release said “From Austin” is a powerful reminder that Bryan is one of the most exciting and inventive voices in country music, blending stories of heartbreak with cathartic admissions and barn-burning instrumental arrangements.
“But babe I’ve got to heal myself from the things I’ve never felt, repression is my heaven, but I’d rather go through hell,” Bryan sings over “stomping drums, star-gazing pedal steel and jangling tambourine.”
The album will follow Bryan’s 2021 EP, which found him collaborating with six-time Grammy-winner Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, Jason Isbell). Together, they re-recorded and recharged fan favorites “Condemned” and “Hell or Highwater” at Nashville’s legendary Studio A. Said the release: “The raw, organic approach comes through in Bryan’s new material, along with his established strengths.”
With his days as an active-duty member of the Navy behind him, Bryan is in the midst of a full embrace of his music career. Cain’s Ballroom was among venues he sold out during his Ain’t for Tamin’ Tour. He sold out historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville in less than an hour solely based on word-of-mouth buzz and the strength of his songs and live performances.
<&rule>
Tulsa World Scene: Restoring Church Studio to greatness
</&hrdp2>