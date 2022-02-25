Oologah's Zach Bryan releases single from forthcoming album

Rising country music artist Zach Bryan of Oologah has released a new single, “From Austin.” You can listen to the song here.

Described as a “deeply personal track” in a news release, the song is an appetizer for Bryan’s “American Heartbreak” album, scheduled for May 20 release via Warner Records. You can pre-save the new album here.

The release said “From Austin” is a powerful reminder that Bryan is one of the most exciting and inventive voices in country music, blending stories of heartbreak with cathartic admissions and barn-burning instrumental arrangements.

“But babe I’ve got to heal myself from the things I’ve never felt, repression is my heaven, but I’d rather go through hell,” Bryan sings over “stomping drums, star-gazing pedal steel and jangling tambourine.”