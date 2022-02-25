 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oologah's Zach Bryan releases single from forthcoming album
  Updated
Rising country music artist Zach Bryan of Oologah has released a new single, “From Austin.” You can listen to the song here.

Described as a “deeply personal track” in a news release, the song is an appetizer for Bryan’s “American Heartbreak” album, scheduled for May 20 release via Warner Records. You can pre-save the new album here.

The release said “From Austin” is a powerful reminder that Bryan is one of the most exciting and inventive voices in country music, blending stories of heartbreak with cathartic admissions and barn-burning instrumental arrangements.

“But babe I’ve got to heal myself from the things I’ve never felt, repression is my heaven, but I’d rather go through hell,” Bryan sings over “stomping drums, star-gazing pedal steel and jangling tambourine.”

The album will follow Bryan’s 2021 EP, which found him collaborating with six-time Grammy-winner Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, Jason Isbell). Together, they re-recorded and recharged fan favorites “Condemned” and “Hell or Highwater” at Nashville’s legendary Studio A. Said the release: “The raw, organic approach comes through in Bryan’s new material, along with his established strengths.”

With his days as an active-duty member of the Navy behind him, Bryan is in the midst of a full embrace of his music career. Cain’s Ballroom was among venues he sold out during his Ain’t for Tamin’ Tour. He sold out historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville in less than an hour solely based on word-of-mouth buzz and the strength of his songs and live performances.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

About Zach Bryan

Zach Bryan is a singer/songwriter from Oologah who is proud of his small-town roots and whose music is fueled by a desire to stay true to himself.

The 24-year old is a recent active-duty member of the US Navy, previously stationed in Washington state. Service is a family tradition that has instilled a sense of honor and humility that is clear in his music.

Bryan's success is found in his raspy voice, a mix of classic folk melody and outlaw country with a raw edge that cuts to the bone. His breakthrough moment makes all that clear as day.

In the video for “Heading South,” shot by phone outside of his Navy barracks in 95-degree heat, Zach’s passion echoes off the strings of his trusted Guild.

Drenched in sweat and belting words that he had written minutes earlier, the moment is authentic, brutal and real.

Millions of fans saw that video without any sort of industry assist and millions more have connected to the tender, sincere songs found on his 2019 debut album "DeAnn" -- dedicated to his late mother -- and his 2020 follow-up, "Elisabeth," an ode to those he loves.

A man of simple words, Bryan’s ability to create depth in his work is rivaled by few artists. He believes that who you are only extends to the person you are today, an ideology reflected in everything he creates.

Source: Warner Records.

