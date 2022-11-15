Oologah's Zach Bryan earns Grammy nomination

Zach Bryan, a music artist from Oologah, received his first Grammy nomination.

Bryan was nominated in the category of best country solo performance for “Something in the Orange.” Other nominees are Kelsea Ballerini for “Heartfirst,” Miranda Lambert for “In His Arms,” Maren Morris for “Circles Around This Town” and Willie Nelson for “Live Forever.”

Grammy nominations were announced Tuesday. Oklahoma music artist Reba McEntire was nominated along with Dolly Parton in the category of best country duo/group performance for “Does He Love You (Revisited).”

The 2023 Grammys ceremony is scheduled to air on CBS Sunday, February 5 from Los Angeles.