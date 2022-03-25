Oologah country music artist Zach Bryan unleashes new single

Rising country music artist Zach Bryan of Oologah has released a new single, “Highway Boys,” that will be featured on his upcoming third album and first for Warner Records. The album, “American Heartbreak,” is due May 20.
“Highway Boys” was recorded in Nashville and produced and mixed by Eddie Spear at Electric Lady Studio in New York City.
Said a news release about the song: “Not unlike his recently released, chart-topping hit ‘From Austin,’ this track, too, burns slow with an undeniable melody supported by a plaintive fiddle that weaves his acoustic guitar and gentle drum/bass rhythm around his true lyrical confessions.”
Listen to "Highway Boys" here and watch the a video here.
Bryan’s previous release, “From Austin,” topped country charts. Listen here and watch a video here. Upon release, “From Austin” was the No. 1 song on Apple Music and debuted at No. 4 on Spotify’s global country chart, becoming on its first day the No. 38 overall song on Spotify U.S. top 200 and the No. 63 overall song on Apple U.S. The track amassed 487,000 global and 445,000 U.S. first-day streams on Spotify.
Zach Bryan is a singer/songwriter from Oologah, Oklahoma, proud of his small-town roots and whose music is fueled by a desire to stay true to himself.
The 24-year-old is a recent active-duty member of the US Navy, previously stationed in Washington state -- a family tradition that has instilled a sense of honor and humility that is clear in his music.
Bryan's success is found in his raspy voice, a mix of classic folk melody and outlaw country with a raw edge that cuts to the bone. His breakthrough moment makes all that clear as day.
In the video for “Heading South,” shot by phone outside of his Navy barracks in humid 95-degree heat, Bryan’s passion echoes off the strings of his trusted Guild.
Drenched in sweat and belting words that he had written minutes earlier, the moment is authentic, brutal and real.
Millions of fans have now seen that video without any sort of industry assist, and millions more have connected to the tender, sincere songs found on both Bryan’s 2019 debut album "DeAnn" -- dedicated to his late mother -- and his 2020 follow-up, "Elisabeth," an ode to those he loves.
A recent show at Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium sold out in record time and now finds Bryan amidst a headline tour of sheds and festivals through summer 2022.
A man of simple words, Bryan’s ability to create depth in his work is rivaled by few artists. He believes that who you are only extends to the person you are today, an ideology reflected in everything he creates.
