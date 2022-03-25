Oologah country music artist Zach Bryan unleashes new single

Rising country music artist Zach Bryan of Oologah has released a new single, “Highway Boys,” that will be featured on his upcoming third album and first for Warner Records. The album, “American Heartbreak,” is due May 20.

“Highway Boys” was recorded in Nashville and produced and mixed by Eddie Spear at Electric Lady Studio in New York City.

Said a news release about the song: “Not unlike his recently released, chart-topping hit ‘From Austin,’ this track, too, burns slow with an undeniable melody supported by a plaintive fiddle that weaves his acoustic guitar and gentle drum/bass rhythm around his true lyrical confessions.”

Listen to "Highway Boys" here and watch the a video here.

Bryan’s previous release, “From Austin,” topped country charts. Listen here and watch a video here. Upon release, “From Austin” was the No. 1 song on Apple Music and debuted at No. 4 on Spotify’s global country chart, becoming on its first day the No. 38 overall song on Spotify U.S. top 200 and the No. 63 overall song on Apple U.S. The track amassed 487,000 global and 445,000 U.S. first-day streams on Spotify.

Bryan’s breakthrough hit, “Heading South,” has surpassed 108 million global streams to date.

Among Bryan's upcoming performances is an April 28 appearance at Calf Fry in Stillwater.

