 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oologah country music artist Zach Bryan releases third single from new album

  • Updated
  • 0
Railbird Music Festival - Day 2

Zach Bryan performs at the Railbird Music Festival. 

 Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Provided to YouTube by Warner Records

Something in the Orange · Zach Bryan

Something in the Orange

℗ 2022 Belting Bronco Records under exclusive license to Warner Records, Inc.

A&r Direction: Miles Gersh

Lap Steel Guitar: Read Connelly

Mixer, Producer: Ryan Hadlock

Percussion: Ryan Hadlock

A&r Direction: Stefan Max

Engineer: Taylor Carroll

Percussion: Taylor Carroll

Vocals: Zach Bryan

Upright Bass: Zephyr Avalon

Writer: Zachary Lane Bryan

Auto-generated by YouTube.

Rising country music artist Zach Bryan of Oologah has released another single, “Something in the Orange,” that will be featured on his upcoming third album and first for Warner Records. The album, “American Heartbreak,” is due May 20.

The music video for “Something in the Orange” includes fan-submitted videos. "Thousands of videos were submitted by my listeners for the video of 'Something is in the Orange,'" he wrote. "I decided to make this myself because it's a feeling I know we've all shared at some point." 

The videos include a number of scenes of sunsets, and the song is about heartbreak. 

This is the third track released off the new album, which included the chart-topping hit "From Austin" and "Highway Boys." 

Bryan’s breakthrough hit, “Heading South,” has surpassed more than 100 million global streams to date.

Among Bryan’s upcoming performances is a festival appearance April 28 at Calf Fry in Stillwater.

People are also reading…

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Zach Bryan

Zach Bryan is a singer/songwriter from Oologah, Oklahoma, proud of his small-town roots and whose music is fueled by a desire to stay true to himself.

The 24-year-old is a recent active-duty member of the US Navy, previously stationed in Washington state -- a family tradition that has instilled a sense of honor and humility that is clear in his music.

Bryan's success is found in his raspy voice, a mix of classic folk melody and outlaw country with a raw edge that cuts to the bone. His breakthrough moment makes all that clear as day.

In the video for “Heading South,” shot by phone outside of his Navy barracks in humid 95-degree heat, Bryan’s passion echoes off the strings of his trusted Guild.

Drenched in sweat and belting words that he had written minutes earlier, the moment is authentic, brutal and real.

Millions of fans have now seen that video without any sort of industry assist, and millions more have connected to the tender, sincere songs found on both Bryan’s 2019 debut album "DeAnn" -- dedicated to his late mother -- and his 2020 follow-up, "Elisabeth," an ode to those he loves.

A recent show at Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium sold out in record time and now finds Bryan amidst a headline tour of sheds and festivals through summer 2022.

A man of simple words, Bryan’s ability to create depth in his work is rivaled by few artists. He believes that who you are only extends to the person you are today, an ideology reflected in everything he creates.

Courtesy Warner Records

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Jennifer Grey claims split from Matthew Broderick inspired Madonna song

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert