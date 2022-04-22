Oologah country music artist Zach Bryan releases third single from new album

Rising country music artist Zach Bryan of Oologah has released another single, “Something in the Orange,” that will be featured on his upcoming third album and first for Warner Records. The album, “American Heartbreak,” is due May 20.

The music video for “Something in the Orange” includes fan-submitted videos. "Thousands of videos were submitted by my listeners for the video of 'Something is in the Orange,'" he wrote. "I decided to make this myself because it's a feeling I know we've all shared at some point."

The videos include a number of scenes of sunsets, and the song is about heartbreak.

This is the third track released off the new album, which included the chart-topping hit "From Austin" and "Highway Boys."

Bryan’s breakthrough hit, “Heading South,” has surpassed more than 100 million global streams to date.

Among Bryan’s upcoming performances is a festival appearance April 28 at Calf Fry in Stillwater.