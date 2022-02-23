'One of a kind' Randy Crouch among artists bound for Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame

Happy to talk about Randy Crouch, John Cooper called him one of a kind and said there’s no one else like him.
How so?
“He’s a psychedelic, hillbilly fiddle player from outer space,” Cooper affectionately said, coming close to repeating words used by band-mate Brad Piccolo, who once described Crouch as the original grunge hillbilly fiddle player from outer space.
Continuing, Cooper said Crouch is just a really unique guy in the way that he thinks and the way that he is.
“My quote on Randy is this: Randy Crouch doesn’t play music; Randy Crouch is music. I believe that’s true. He thinks music. He is music. That’s who that guy is — and he has a heart of gold.”
Other musicians love Crouch because he is so musical, according to Cooper, who is pleased Crouch has been selected for induction into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.
The Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 will be honored during a Sunday, Feb. 27 ceremony at Cain’s Ballroom. Crouch is going in alongside Mike McClure and Don White. Also in the class is Don Byas, who will be honored posthumously.
Cooper’s observation — “Randy Crouch doesn’t play music; Randy Crouch is music” — was shared with Crouch’s sister and sometimes band-mate, Lisa Perry.
“It’s true,” she said. “From very early on, he pretty much could play anything he picked up. Our grandfather, who happened to be a cook on the Santa Fe Trail, he was like a cowboy. ... He taught Randy how to play the fiddle one night. Randy asked him if he could help him that evening and, by the end of the night, he could play it. He’s so versatile ... I can’t think of anything that Randy ever had in his hand that he couldn’t play and become incredibly accomplished on.”
Crouch appreciates that he is being honored — “I’m so grateful to have a chance to be a part of something so great as the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame” — but he’s a better music-maker than self-promoter. He said he feels “not worthy.” He called the other inductees “heroes of mine, each one of them, for what they have done.”
Can he play anything?
“No. No. No,” Crouch said during a phone interview from his home. “I can probably break anything. We’ve got a lot of broken instruments around here. I’m always thinking maybe it can be fixed.”
Who’s the world’s best rock and roll fiddler?
Crouch said that’s Byron Berline, who played with the Rolling Stones, the Flying Burrito Brothers and others. Berline died last year. Crouch said there are several people lost recently that he wishes could be around for the hall of fame ceremony.
Crouch indicated he will use his platform at the ceremony to offer thank yous and apologies.
“It will be really fun getting a chance to see people that I haven’t seen in a while,” he said, adding that he is looking forward to the jam session at the ceremony.
“I’ve got to pick three songs. I think that’s the hardest part, just thinking about that, I have had to re-learn several of the songs that I needed to practice on anyway,” he said.
A singer, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter credited with influencing music artists in multiple genres, Crouch was raised in northwest Texas as the son of a Methodist preacher. He played in a high school band, The Wipeouts, in Crosbyton, Texas.
“Mom would come out and chaperone the dances,” he said. “A lot of people in town thought dancing was a sin and all that.”
Crouch recalled that it was fun playing rock and roll back then and trying to learn songs he heard on the radio.
“To me, I didn’t think there was any difference between Roger Miller and the Beatles,” he said. “They were both writing great songs. I didn’t think about one thing being country and one thing being rock.”
Crouch said he was 17 when he came to Tulsa and heard all the great bands here. That, he said, was his musical education. He never saw Bob Wills with the Texas Playboys, but he saw the band minus Wills and learned a lot about how the group blended instruments and played many styles of music.
Crouch believes Cain’s Ballroom, which Wills transformed into the Carnegie Hall of western swing music, is the perfect place for the hall of fame ceremony because Wills was such a good collector of people and musical ideas. At one point, Crouch and his sister were in house bands at Cain’s Ballroom and another Tulsa club, the Nine of Cups, according to Perry.
A past Tulsa World story described Crouch this way: “Back in the late ’70s and early ’80s, red dirt music virtuoso Randy Crouch pretty well took the then-popular idea of the ‘cosmic cowboy’ and rocketed with it into a psychedelically-infused mirror universe.” The story said Crouch played music that lay somewhere between Wills and Jimi Hendrix.
Crouch’s band memberships include an affiliation with the Red Dirt Rangers, inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame in 2017.
“With Randy, for the last 25 years, our agreement with him was we want you to play every show you can, but if you can’t make it, no problem,” Cooper said.
“So it’s kind of a loose (arrangement). We tell him about the gigs and, if he can make it, great. And if he can’t make it, that’s OK, too. He’s always welcome on stage with us. Over the past 20 years, he made 80% of the shows. He’s his own thing, no doubt about it, but we also consider him a Red Dirt Ranger.”
Crouch predominantly plays the fiddle, guitar and steel guitar. Cooper said he has seen Crouch play them all “basically at the same time.”
In addition to those instruments, Crouch marches to the beat of his own drum. He lives in a dome he designed and built in Teresita, near Spring Creek and the Illinois River in Cherokee County.
“I lived out here for over 30 years without electric and then finally got electric here recently,” he said.
Power was previously supplied by way of solar panels, generator and innovative use of car batteries.
“Now it’s pretty nice to have electric,” he said. “If it goes out, we know how to live without it.”
Perry said her brother is a great character and, early on, he was so enigmatic that people were interested in flocking to him. She is proud of her brother, and not just because he’s a musician’s musician and a hall of famer. She described him as a kind and loving soul.
Cooper said Crouch has never met a stranger.
“He’s just Randy — just so unique and special and just a beloved man,” Cooper said. “Everybody that knows him loves him, especially in music circles. His playing is just one of a kind. I have heard him play everything from Hendrix to Vivaldi. He does ‘William Tell Overture’ like nobody’s business.”
Tickets for the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame ceremony can be purchased at cainsballroom.com.
What the Ale, Beer of the Week, Skydance Brewing Co. Fancy Dance