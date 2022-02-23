'One of a kind' Randy Crouch among artists bound for Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame

Crouch indicated he will use his platform at the ceremony to offer thank yous and apologies.

“It will be really fun getting a chance to see people that I haven’t seen in a while,” he said, adding that he is looking forward to the jam session at the ceremony.

“I’ve got to pick three songs. I think that’s the hardest part, just thinking about that, I have had to re-learn several of the songs that I needed to practice on anyway,” he said.

A singer, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter credited with influencing music artists in multiple genres, Crouch was raised in northwest Texas as the son of a Methodist preacher. He played in a high school band, The Wipeouts, in Crosbyton, Texas.

“Mom would come out and chaperone the dances,” he said. “A lot of people in town thought dancing was a sin and all that.”

Crouch recalled that it was fun playing rock and roll back then and trying to learn songs he heard on the radio.

“To me, I didn’t think there was any difference between Roger Miller and the Beatles,” he said. “They were both writing great songs. I didn’t think about one thing being country and one thing being rock.”