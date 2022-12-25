On the Broken Arrow native behind a holiday classic song

If you have ever said — or sang — to someone, “Have yourself a merry little Christmas,” you have Ralph Blane to thank.

Blane, a native of Broken Arrow, wrote the lyrics to the song “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” with his creative partner Hugh Martin in 1944 to be part of the film musical “Meet Me in St. Louis.”

It was originally performed by Judy Garland, the film’s star, and in the subsequent years has become a bona fide holiday classic, one that hundreds of artists have covered.

Throughout the 1980s, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” was the most played holiday song, according to the music licensing organization ASCAP (the Association of Songwriters, Composers and Producers), which honored Blane and Martin for that milestone in 1990.

And while Blane, who died in 1995 at the age of 81, could count on an increase in royalty checks every holiday season whenever the song was recorded or performed in concert, he did not consider the song one of his better efforts.

In a 1990 interview with the Tulsa Tribune, to promote the Tulsa run of the stage musical version of “Meet Me in St. Louis,” a reporter asked Blane if he rated “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” highly among the more than 500 songs he had written.

After taking a few minutes to ponder the question, Blane replied, “I have a few songs which are like children who did not get an `A.’”

He later told the Tulsa World that sometimes when he received one of those royalty checks for the song, “I would say to myself, ‘I just don’t understand it.’”

Some credit the song’s enduring popularity to its melancholy quality. “Meet Me in St. Louis” is about a family whose lives are about to be disrupted when their father announces the family must move to New York City immediately after Christmas.

It is an announcement that upsets everyone, especially the youngest daughter, played by Margaret O’Brien. As the family’s life in St. Louis is coming to an end, Garland’s character tries to console her younger sister with “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” even though they will “have to muddle through” this upheaval.

The song originally was even more somber, with such lyrics as:

“Have yourself a merry little Christmas

It may be your last,

Next year we will all be living in the past.

Have yourself a Merry Little Christmas

Pop that champagne cork

Next year we will all be living in New York.”

Garland objected that the song was too depressing, that something a little more upbeat was needed. So Martin and Blane reworked the lyrics to make the song work as a “smile through the tears” number.

It was another legendary artist who demanded an additional lyrical edit. Frank Sinatra wanted to record the song, but objected to the “Until then, we’ll have to muddle through somehow” line. Blane then came up the “Hang a shining star upon the highest bough” line — which was the version Blane himself sang during a 1990 Christmas concert by the Oklahoma Sinfonia (now the Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College).

Blane, whose birth name was Ralph Hunsecker, said his interest in show business began when he was 17, and accompanied his father to New York City and saw his first Broadway show. After graduating from Northwestern University in Illinois, he moved to New York to pursue a career as a performer, changing his last name to Blane, as that would fit more easily onto a theater’s marquee.

He met Martin when both were chorus member in the 1937 show “Hooray for What?” The two would later be tasked with writing the musical arrangements for the show by director Vincente Minnelli (who would later direct “Meet Me in St. Louis”).

The duo worked as vocal arrangers, song writers and “show doctors” for most of the major names in musical theater, including Irving Berlin, Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart, Cole Porter and Jerome Kern; they also collaborated on their own musical, “Best Foot Forward,” which opened in 1941. It ran for nearly a year and was adapted into a film starring Lucille Ball.

The partners later moved to Hollywood and worked on such films as “Girl Crazy,” “For Me and My Gal,” “The French Line” and “The Girl Most Likely.” Blane and Martin would be twice nominated for Academy Awards, for “The Trolley Song” from “Meet Me in St. Louis,” and “Pass that Peace Pipe” from the 1947 film “Good News.”

Blane remained active as an artist for much of his life. He and Martin created the vocal arrangements for the Tony Award-winning “Sugar Babies” in 1979, and they created new songs for the 1989 Broadway adaptation of “Meet Me in St. Louis,” earning a Tony Award nomination for Best Original Score.

Blane’s wide-ranging and long-lived career also earned him a place in the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Composers Hall of Fame and the National Academy of Popular Music, as well as the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame. There is even a historic marker at his Broken Arrow birthplace, 230 E. Dallas Ave.

But it is likely that Blane will be remembered as the author of one of the most enduring holiday songs of all time, one that holds out the promise that if one can just “let your heart be light,” that “all our troubles will be out of sight.”

