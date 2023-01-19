 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oklahoma's Zach Bryan to play at BOK Center this summer

Country star Zach Bryan is bringing his Burn, Burn, Burn tour to Tulsa for an Aug. 11 show at the BOK Center.

The Grammy-nominated artist from Oologah wants to ensure fair access to concert tickets, according to publicity information. Last year, each date on his American Heartbreak tour sold out in minutes. 

Fans can register, through 9 p.m. Jan. 29, for the chance to purchase tickets by going to axs.com/zachbryan. After the registration period concludes, suspicious, fraudulent and/or duplicated registrations will be removed, a news release states.

Those who are randomly selected to purchase tickets will be notified via email starting Feb. 13. Tickets purchased this way cannot be transferred or resold for profit.

"Tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis and an invitation email for the chance to purchase tickets does not guarantee tickets will be available," the release states.

In December, Bryan took to social media to decry problems with ticket prices for large concerts.

“I've decided to play a limited number of headline shows next year to which I've done all I can to make prices as cheap as possible and to prove to people tickets don't have to cost $450 to see a good and honest show," Bryan wrote.

Bryan's 2022 album "American Heartbreak" emerged as the No. 1 country album on Spotify for 2022. In December, Bryan and his band made a musical appearance on season five of "Yellowstone."

