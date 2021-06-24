Oklahoma's Fire in Little Africa hip hop artists performing at Lil Baby BOK Center show

Artists from Fire in Little Africa and Rod Wave will be support acts when they open for Lil Baby during an Aug. 6 tour stop at Tulsa’s BOK Center. Tickets are scheduled to go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 25.

A collective of Oklahoma hip hop artists recorded a Fire in Little Africa album of original material to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre. The album was released May 28 by Motown Records/Black Forum in partnership with Tulsa’s Bob Dylan Center® and Woody Guthrie Center.

Fire in Little Africa executive producer Stevie “Dr. View” Johnson posted this on social media after the news was announced that FILA will be a supporting act for Lil Baby: “We went from recording an album (during a pandemic) in a former KKK mansion to signing with Motown Records and now sharing the stage with Lil Baby and Rod Wave. And I’m grateful to be spinning for the night. Always stay true to yourself. #EverythingIsUs.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fire in Little Africa artist Dialtone provided this statement about the news that FILA will be a part of the Lil Baby show: "Really it’s just a testament to the path Tulsa hip hop been on. To go from the idea of FILA to touching the biggest stage in the city, it’s all paying off."