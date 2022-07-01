Oklahomans show up early in 'Women Who Rock' documentary series

Oklahoma shows up immediately in “Women Who Rock,” a music documentary series about — the title says it all — women who rock.

Annie Clark rocks.

A Tulsa-born music artist known as St. Vincent, Clark is a three-time Grammy winner who earned one of those Grammys for best rock song (“Masseduction”) in 2019.

Clark was among female rockers interviewed for “Women of Rock,” which will premiere 8 p.m. Sunday, July 10 on the premier television network EPIX. She appears in the intro for each episode and she weighs in on other female artists throughout the four-part series.

For instance, here’s what Clark says about Blondie’s vocalist: “As far as I’m concerned, Debbie Harry invented cool.”

According to director Jessica Hopper, viewers can expect quite a bit of Clark in the final episode, which is more future-pointed than the other episodes.

“She’s someone who I think really does embody so much of the present and the future of women in rock,” Hopper said during a phone interview in advance of the “Women Who Rock” debut.

The past? Oklahoman Wanda Jackson helped lay the foundation for females in rock and roll. She was there for the dawn of the genre, transitioning from country music to the queen of rockabilly. Jackson, a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer who was born in Maud and attended high school in Oklahoma City, isn’t interviewed in the documentary, but other interview subjects talked about her significance in the opening minutes of the first episode.

“We really wished we could have included more of her and actually gotten her in the series itself,” Hopper said.

“She was somebody from the start that we knew we needed to have included. The downside of making this is all of these women should have their own documentaries and their own shows, and some of them do, but there’s so many of them that I wish we could have spent a lot more time on. She’s certainly one of them — just a total totemic, titanic figure in music who has never gotten the shine that she deserves, which is a lot. She deserves a lot. But I’m glad we could include her as much as we did.”

A news release said “Women Who Rock” will pay homage to female pioneers in music “who have stormed the stage, wielded their instruments, amplified their voices and sung the soundtrack of our lives. In their own words, generations of iconic female artists discuss truth, defiance, artistic expression, hard-won success, and most importantly, the insights and tales behind their timeless music.”

The docuseries features interviews with Nancy Wilson, Shania Twain, Chaka Khan, Pat Benatar, Mavis Staples, Sheryl Crow, Sheila E., Macy Gray, Rickie Lee Jones, Norah Jones, Joan Jett, Aimee Mann, Tori Amos, Kate Pierson, Tina Weymouth, Jody Watley, Nona Hendryx and others.

Hopper said the wish list for “Women Who Rock” was probably 100 people long. When the project was pitched to artists, it was related to them that the docuseries would look at a bigger history than themselves and they would be given an opportunity to talk about not just themselves, but other female music artists that they respected and admired. There were casting challenges related to COVID-19, but the temporary shutdown of the touring industry created availability for some interview subjects.

Important to tell the “Women Who Rock” story? Sure. Early episodes spotlight trailblazers whose careers carved a path for other female rockers.

Author and music consultant Holly George-Warren says this about Jackson: “Back in the day, Doris Day was the role model, just to stand there and sweetly sing, and Wanda puts all this kind of raunch into it with that amazing voice and her movement and the incredible outfits her mom made with the fringe, so I love Wanda Jackson. She really kicked down the doors of the boys club...”

Women rockers faced unique challenges, whether it was overcoming stereotypes or gender discrimination or harassment. In some cases, female artists sometimes felt like they were pitted against each other.

Hopper said the documentary will help viewers understand what drove the female rockers as artists and as technicians and as women who wanted to boldly control their own destiny and expression and voices.

“I think that kind of story remains important and is vitally important right now,” she said.

Female rockers played an instrumental role in Hopper’s personal history. She said the first song that she truly loved (and learned all the words) was Jett’s “I Love Rock and Roll.” Hopper grew up in Minneapolis, where she watched the all-female punk band Babes in Toyland “all the time.”

Hopper said seeing women on stage screaming and playing loud, amplified music was “when the lights really got turned on for me. I was like, ‘oh, punk can be my thing. Music can be my thing.’ I started my first band the next day after I saw Babes in Toyland. Like a lot of women, you have a sense that you have to see it to be it.”

There were many female music critics in Minneapolis during that era, so Hopper thought that was the norm. She followed them into storytelling.

“From the get-go, from publishing fanzines and writing professionally at 15 and 16 for the alt-weeklies and the newspapers, music papers in Minneapolis, it just seemed like the most normal thing for me and I was very fortunate to come up in that time and place where there were a lot of examples,” she said.

Now Hopper feels blessed to tell the “Women Who Rock” story. It seems like such a cool and interesting idea that someone should have tackled the story long ago. She said EPIX and Network Entertainment (which produced the series) approached her to do it.

“People have been giving me more credit than perhaps is due for the idea,” she said. “I’m really fortunate that they came to me with this because this is really my field of expertise, but also this is really my field of excitement. I’m someone who, as a journalist and a critic, it’s vitally important for me to honor the work of women that came before me and also for the women that vitally inspired me in every way, shape and form.”

