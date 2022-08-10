Oklahoma musicians fund celebrates 10 years helping musicians in crisis

A fund that supports Oklahoma musicians is celebrating its anniversary by getting the bands it has assisted together to perform.

The Red Dirt Relief Fund began 10 years ago to take care of musicians in times of trouble. Throughout the years, it has given $625,000 to more than 800 music professionals statewide.

All the proceeds of two events in October will go to the Red Dirt Relief Fund's financial assistance fund.

On Oct. 9, Marty Stuart and and His Fabulous Superlatives will headline a concert at Osage Casino featuring Ayilla, Kalyn Fay, Jacob Tovar and Jared Tyler. Tickets start at $35 and are on sale at etix.com.

On Oct. 16, the seventh annual Skinnerfest returns to 18th and Boston with more than 40 Oklahoma musicians swapping songs and playing full-band sets. Tickets start at $15 for this event and go on sale Friday, Aug. 19 at https://www.reddirtrelieffund.org/skinnerfest/.