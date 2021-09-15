Oklahoma musician Kyle Dillingham wins at Indie Music Channel Awards

Grand Ole Opry guest artist Kyle Dillingham of Oklahoma was a winner at the 2021 Indie Music Channel Awards.

The Indie Music Channel celebrates independent musicians from all genres across the globe. The project was created by Emmy Award-winning media entrepreneur and television host, Christopher Ewing.

Dillingham’s original song “Four in the Morning” won for Best Contemporary Christian Song at the 10th annual event. It was also No. 1 three consecutive weeks on The Radio Cafe’s Top 10 Countdown live from Hollywood.

“I receive over 20,000 song submissions a year from all around the world, so just making it onto my show is hard enough. Reaching No. 1 is even harder” Ewing said. “Way to go! Keep making great music! You are, truly, one of the best indie artists in the world!”

Another Dillingham song, “Homa,” was nominated for Best Americana Song. “Homa” will be the title track from an album to be released in 2022.

