Oklahoma Music Hall of Famer Kelly Lang honors Gladys Knight with song on new album

Oklahoma Music Hall of Famer Kelly Lang calls herself the biggest Gladys Knight fan of all time. She jumped on the bandwagon long ago. Now she’s jumping on the train — a midnight train.

Lang will be releasing an album of cover songs in the fall. She teased the release by releasing her version of “Midnight Train to Georgia,” a No. 1 song for Gladys Knight and the Pips in 1973.

“My mom used to play Gladys Knight around the house all the time and I used to roller skate to her music in the carport,” Lang said. “I really thought I was her. I pretended like I was her on the stage.”

Mom had other songs playing in the house, too, but Lil’ Kelly mostly heard material from Knight and Conway Twitty (Kelly’s dad, Velton, was Twitty’s road manager for decades). It’s Lang’s opinion that Knight is the greatest vocalist of of all time.

“I have never met Gladys, but I have recorded several of her songs throughout the years,” Lang said. “I intentionally steered clear of ‘Midnight Train’ for a long time because you can’t beat the original. But I just wanted to honor her. If it didn’t turn out OK, then I didn’t have to put it on (the album), but I really enjoyed performing it so much. It turned out where it was palatable for me to do it. I enjoyed the process and doing it on stage is a blast.”

The song will appear on “Old Soul II,” a follow-up to an album of covers Lang released amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

“I was hesitant to put that out because we were going through some tough times and I didn’t know if it would be received well, but it really was,” she said.

“People needed to feel like they were safe and feel like they were going back to a time when everybody was a little happier. Those vintage, classic songs brought that to life and it did really well for me, so I decided to continue with that journey and continue with recording songs that I didn’t get to on volume one.”

Among tracks on “Old Soul II:” “Missing You,” “What’s Love Got to Do With It?,” “Careless Whisper,” “Every Time You Go Away” and “If You Don’t Know Me By Now.”

“I did all these really huge songs, but in a different way,” Lang said. “We added our own twists to some of these.”

How did Lang pick which songs she wanted to cover? She said she got “little hints.”

“I am getting my nails done and all of a sudden a song will pop up and it just makes me perk up and smile,” she said.

“For instance, I recorded the John Waite song ‘Missing You’ because I heard it in the nail salon. And I thought that would be a good song. People were kind of bobbing their head when they were getting their nails done.

“Or I hear a song in the grocery store and that will be a little whisper of a hint. But ‘Midnight Train’ was brought up to me in another interview I was doing. He said ‘If you are going to re-do any song, my dream would be for you to do ‘Midnight Train.’’ And I was like ‘No, no. That’s too iconic. I don’t feel like doing that.’ I mentioned it to the session players and they were like, ‘Oh, we have always wanted to do that song. Let’s try it.’ So here we are and it’s my favorite on the album.”

Lang said she will take a break from covering classic songs after this album. She doesn’t want people to forget she’s a singer-songwriter, so she is working on original songs for an EP in 2023. She also said she will be recording a new duet album with her husband, country music artist T.G. Sheppard.

Lang was inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame in 2020. She was born in Oklahoma City and lived in Norman until her father became Twitty’s road manager. She charted a country single (“Lady, Lady”) at age 15 and her songs have been recorded by Ricky Skaggs, Lorrie Morgan, the Oak Ridge Boys, Crystal Gayle, B.J. Thomas, Jerry Lee Lewis and Sheppard.

