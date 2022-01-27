Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame names Class of 2022

Four singers, songwriters and performers will be inducted Feb. 27 into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.

Class of 2022 inductees are Teresita resident Randy Crouch, Tecumseh’s Mike McClure, Tulsa performer Don White and the late Carlos Wesley “Don” Byas. They will be inducted at Cain’s Ballroom, where a concert will follow.

General admission tickets for the ceremony, presented by Asphalt & Fuel Supply, are $15 each with limited seating. VIP seating is $40 a ticket. Tickets can be purchased at cainsballroom.com.

Referred to as the world’s best rock fiddler, Crouch is a singer, guitarist and songwriter credited with influencing aspiring Oklahoma bluegrass, folk, country and jam performers and bands.

White first played guitar in a band that JJ Cale helped start. Artists who later became a part of the iconic Tulsa Sound paid keen attention to the career of White, known for his own style of country blues. He has recorded with Waylon Jennings, Cale, Marty Stuart and the Tractors, along with others.