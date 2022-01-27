Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame names Class of 2022

Four singers, songwriters and performers will be inducted Feb. 27 into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.
Class of 2022 inductees are Teresita resident Randy Crouch, Tecumseh’s Mike McClure, Tulsa performer Don White and the late Carlos Wesley “Don” Byas. They will be inducted at Cain’s Ballroom, where a concert will follow.
General admission tickets for the ceremony, presented by Asphalt & Fuel Supply, are $15 each with limited seating. VIP seating is $40 a ticket. Tickets can be purchased at cainsballroom.com.
Referred to as the world’s best rock fiddler, Crouch is a singer, guitarist and songwriter credited with influencing aspiring Oklahoma bluegrass, folk, country and jam performers and bands.
White first played guitar in a band that JJ Cale helped start. Artists who later became a part of the iconic Tulsa Sound paid keen attention to the career of White, known for his own style of country blues. He has recorded with Waylon Jennings, Cale, Marty Stuart and the Tractors, along with others.
McClure, the current front man for the Mike McClure Band, started playing at the Farm and other Stillwater venues. He produced albums for Red Dirt favorites Cross Canadian Ragweed, Turnpike Troubadours, Jason Boland & the Stragglers and many more. He is a songwriter, producer and founding member of The Great Divide.
The Muskogee-born Byas was an American jazz tenor saxophonist who played with Count Basie, Duke Ellington and Dizzy Gillespie. He led his own band and lived in Europe. He died in 1972.
“We are thrilled with the 2022 inductee lineup for so many reasons,” Tony Corbell, OMHF’s interim executive director, said. “This year, the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame begins its 25th year of celebrating Oklahoma music, a significant milestone in our history.”
Corbell said in a news release that 2022 ceremony will be an OMHF first since the eclectic group of honorees represent music sidemen and songwriters, as well as performers in the music industry.
“Sidemen are critical to the image and sound of a band,” he said. “They form its foundation and keep the operation afloat.”