Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame honoring Turnpike Troubadours, Wade Hayes, Jim Paul Blair

Celebrating a 25th anniversary, the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame announced a second installment of 2022 inductees, including Nashville singer/songwriter Wade Hayes from Bethel Acres, the Turnpike Troubadours and Jim Paul Blair, who will be inducted posthumously.

They will be honored during a Nov. 11 ceremony and concert at Muskogee Civic Center. Tickets are $50 and go on sale 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 at ticketstorm.com.

Wade Hayes

Regarded as one of the best in country music for his ability to accurately capture hope and heartache, Hayes (who is from Bethel Acres) has been actively contributing to the genre since his early 20s, when he had an impressive string of hits. Among them: “Old Enough to Know Better,” “I’m Still Dancing with You,” “On A Good Night” and “What I Meant to Say.”

Hayes began realizing his goals when Johnny Lee tapped him to be his lead guitarist, but it was apparent Hayes wasn’t meant to be a side man. He landed his first recording contract with Columbia Records within nine months of moving to Nashville. “Old Enough to Know Better” went to No. 1, and he earned an ACM top new male vocalist nomination. Two of his four major label albums have been certified gold by the RIAA.

In 2009, Hayes released the critically acclaimed independent album “A Place to Turn Around” and continued to tour extensively until he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer. He fought his way back to good health only to have the cancer return in 2012. He is now cancer-free, and his new album was inspired by a conversation with his oncologist. “Go Live Your Life” is an upbeat anthem about making the most of every day.

In addition to writing and recording, Hayes was back on the road touring this spring. He spends time on his 11-acre farm outside of Nashville, where one of his favorite hobbies is restoring old pickup trucks. Hayes and his band will kick off inductee performances at the Nov. 11 event.

Jim Paul Blair

Blair always bragged that he was a Texan since he was born in Odessa, but he was an Okie through and through.

Following high school in Clayton, he received a scholarship from T. Boone Pickens to attend Oklahoma State University. He studied accounting but spent every night playing music. He was a member of Student Entertainers along with his sister, Karen, and a guy named Garth Brooks. Blair graduated with a degree in accounting while playing bluegrass with The Red Valley Barnstormers.

Blair became the only banjo-pickin’ accountant at Price Waterhouse, followed by becoming CFO of The Rehab Group in Nashville at age 28. Also while in Nashville, he played with the Neverly Hillbillies and the Neverly Brothers. He returned to Oklahoma in 1998 and embraced being an Okie from Muskogee.

Blair toured considerably with his band City Moon. He portrayed Hank Williams Sr. in the band Hankerin’ for Hank and earned the lead role in Muskogee Little Theatre’s production of “The Buddy Holly Story.” He released a solo banjo project in 2003, “Fresh Off The Strings.” He had been working on an album prior to his passing in February 2020; “Legacy” was released last November.

Blair was active with the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame for many years, serving as executive director from 2012 to 2018. He served on the boards of the Oklahoma International Bluegrass Festival and the Red Dirt Relief Fund in addition to being a permanent fixture at Byron Berline’s annual Oklahoma Bluegrass Festival.

A news release said Blair was always available to inspire and give a helping hand to up-and-coming musicians as they established their careers. Music artists who played with Blair in bands and in the Buddy Holly tribute show will perform in his memory at the OMHOF event.

Blair’s mother, Ramona Reed, also is in the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame. She performed at the Grand Ole Opry and was a member of Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys.

Turnpike Troubadours

Described as a gritty, country-leaning rock band out of eastern Oklahoma, the Turnpike Troubadours have become one of the most popular bands working, touring and recording today. R.C. Edwards, Kyle Nix, Ryan Engleman, Gabriel Pearson, Hank Early and front man Evan Felker make up the band, which sold out venues following a two-year hiatus.

A debut album (“Bossier City”) came a month after the band was formed so the Turnpike Troubadours would have something to sell at their early shows. It was followed by the popular “Diamonds and Gasoline” in 2010, produced by Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame inductee and singer/songwriter Mike McClure, and cemented the band’s place in music history. “A Long Way from Your Heart” peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard country albums chart in 2017.

Said Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame executive director Tony Corbell: “As far as I am concerned there hasn’t been a more talked-about band since I began following the music scene in Oklahoma. These guys are truly hitting on all cylinders right now and, since late spring 2022, they have sold out shows in many of the best arenas and venues. We are thrilled they will be playing for our show this year and they promise an entertaining evening.”