Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame honoring Jerry Lynn Williams

Blues rock artist and singer/songwriter Jerry Lynn Williams will be inducted posthumously into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.

Williams, who died in 2005, is best known for writing hit songs for Eric Clapton, including “Forever Man,” “See What Love Can Do,” “Something’s Happening,” “Running on Faith” and “Pretending.” Bonnie Raitt’s Grammy Award-winning album Nick of Time included two of Williams’s songs, “Real Man” and “I Will Not Be Denied.” Williams also wrote songs for Robert Plant, B.B. King and Stevie Ray Vaughan.

“The induction of Williams is long overdue and we think this will be a perfect event and celebration of his brilliant songwriting,” said Amy Love, OMHF interim director.

A 6 p.m. Sept. 18 induction ceremony will conclude a full day of music and activities to kick off Muskogee’s inaugural Localmotion – Fall Festival of Arts. The double headliner induction event (Ann Bell was previously announced as an honoree) is free and will take place on an outdoor stage near the OMHF in Muskogee’s Depot District, 401 3rd Street.

As part of the Williams’ induction, a tribute band will perform his music. The band will include David Thayer on guitar and vocals, Steve Wilkerson on sax, Bill Taylor on violin, Steve Pounds on drums and Bruce Dunlap on bass.