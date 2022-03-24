Oklahoma music artist transforms long-ago Choctaw chief's poems into songs

Oklahoma music artist Scott Hutchison has released a collaborative project that was nearly 200 years in the making.

“Peter Pitchlynn: Poems to Songs” showcases poems written more than 191 years ago by Pitchlynn, who was principal chief of the Choctaw Nation during the Trail of Tears.

Songs on the CD were inspired by three poems found in the book “Peter Pitchlynn: Chief of the Choctaws,” written by W. David Baird in 1972.

Hutchison, a Choctaw tribal member, read the book and it motivated him to do a musical project with the poems, which were set to music with vocals and guitar.

Hutchison said he was inspired by the Choctaw people of the past -- their vision and endurance to keep the Choctaw Nation alive and build a future. He wanted to use Pitchlynn’s wisdom to songs to share with the Choctaw tribe and all people today.

The tracks feature Hutchison’s daughter, Norah Hutchison, on vocals along with Tanya Maksood, plus Gareth Laffely on Native American flutes (high and low), Native American drum and Irish drum.

Hutchison plays guitars on all tracks with Hank Charles on bass guitar.

The art on exterior and interior of the CD cover is by renowned Choctaw artist Jane Semple-Umsted.

Hutchison said the CD can be purchased at Pierson Gallery, 1313 E. 15th St., Suite A, the Choctaw National Museum in Durant and via a Facebook page, Peter Pitchlynn Poems to Songs, Hatchootuckee.

