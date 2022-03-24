 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oklahoma music artist transforms long-ago Choctaw chief's poems into songs

  • Updated
  • 0
Scott Hutchison

Scott Hutchison, left, was inspired by poems written by former Choctaw chief Peter Pitchlynn. A three-song CD project features guitar work by Hutchison and vocals from his daughter, Norah, and Tanya Maksood, right.

 Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World

Oklahoma music artist Scott Hutchison has released a collaborative project that was nearly 200 years in the making.

“Peter Pitchlynn: Poems to Songs” showcases poems written more than 191 years ago by Pitchlynn, who was principal chief of the Choctaw Nation during the Trail of Tears.

Songs on the CD were inspired by three poems found in the book “Peter Pitchlynn: Chief of the Choctaws,” written by W. David Baird in 1972.

Hutchison, a Choctaw tribal member, read the book and it motivated him to do a musical project with the poems, which were set to music with vocals and guitar.

Hutchison said he was inspired by the Choctaw people of the past -- their vision and endurance to keep the Choctaw Nation alive and build a future. He wanted to use Pitchlynn’s wisdom to songs to share with the Choctaw tribe and all people today.

The tracks feature Hutchison’s daughter, Norah Hutchison, on vocals along with Tanya Maksood, plus Gareth Laffely on Native American flutes (high and low), Native American drum and Irish drum.

People are also reading…

Hutchison plays guitars on all tracks with Hank Charles on bass guitar.

The art on exterior and interior of the CD cover is by renowned Choctaw artist Jane Semple-Umsted.

Hutchison said the CD can be purchased at Pierson Gallery, 1313 E. 15th St., Suite A, the Choctaw National Museum in Durant and via a Facebook page, Peter Pitchlynn Poems to Songs, Hatchootuckee.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Carrie Underwood releases 'Ghost Story' single

Carrie Underwood releases 'Ghost Story' single

Underwood describes “Ghost Story” as “a different take on a revenge song, which is something I love to sing about. Instead of smashing headlights, this scorned lover is letting her ex know that she will continue to haunt him no matter how hard he tries to forget her.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Machine Gun Kelly worries 'stable life' will stop him writing music

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert