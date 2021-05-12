 Skip to main content
Oklahoma music artist Tennessee Jet coming to Mercury Lounge
Tennessee Jet

“The Country” is an album released by Hugo-based music artist Tennessee Jet in September of 2020.

 Courtesy/Tiffany Tucker

Oklahoma music artist Tennessee Jet is performing 9 p.m. Saturday, May 15 at Mercury Lounge, 1747 S. Boston Ave. Doors open at 8 p.m. For tickets and information, go to mercuryloungetulsa.com.

Tennessee Jet released a new album (“The Country”) in September. Each track on the album represents a different flavor of country music.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

