Oklahoma music artist Tennessee Jet coming to Mercury Lounge

Oklahoma music artist Tennessee Jet is performing 9 p.m. Saturday, May 15 at Mercury Lounge, 1747 S. Boston Ave. Doors open at 8 p.m. For tickets and information, go to mercuryloungetulsa.com.
Tennessee Jet released a new album (“The Country”) in September. Each track on the album represents a different flavor of country music.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today