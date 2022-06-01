Oklahoma-based band Locust Grove playing album release show at Venue Shrine

The Oklahoma City-based band Locust Grove is performing an album release show Sunday, June 5 at the Venue Shrine.

Tickets ($15) can be purchased at tulsashrine.com.

The new album is titled “The Battle of Locust.” To watch a video of the title track, go here.

Zain Smith of the band answered questions pitched to him by the Tulsa World:

When it was time to name the band, how did you come up the name Locust Grove?

“The band name came from a Civil War battle. I was flipping through an Oklahoma history book and thought the name sounded swampy and heavy which is fitting to our sound.”

Historically, what should we know about the Battle of Locust Grove?

“The Battle of Locust Grove was held in what today is Mayes County. Troops were commanded by Colonel James J. Clarkson on July 3, 1862.”

Ever been to Locust Grove, Oklahoma?

“We have not actually been to Locust Grove. We have been close several times when we played Rocklahoma in Pryor.”

No one is going to mistake your music for soft rock. Want to describe it?

“I would describe it as the music you want to turn on in the gym to get your energy going, or perfect road rage music. Locust Grove is about thick guitar riffs with stadium drums.”

Your Tulsa show is doubling as an album release event. What should people know about the album?

“The album is 12-track start to finish. We have focused a lot of effort and time from writing to tracking to mixing and mastering and getting artwork together for it. The Battle of Locust sums up all of our hard work the past five or six years.”

What’s the best sign so far that the band is progressing the way you want it to progress?

“Our fans. We have great people in each market across the country that still come to our shows and buy shirts and CDs from us. It’s inspiring to us and is a clear sign we have something marketable.”

