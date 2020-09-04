'Okie Roundup' at Mercury Lounge part of Thriving Roots event

OF+MO joined with the Mercury Lounge and Creative Entertainment Network to create one hour of content to showcase Oklahoma’s Americana roots on this virtual platform. Creative Entertainment Network, which services artists such as Linville, collaborated with Oklahoma artists to create the “Okie Roundup” event.

A limited number of passes to the conference are on sale at the early rate of $99. Once those sell out, passes will increase to $149. To purchase a ticket or seek more information, visit americanamusic.org/thrivingroots.

Linville said this about the venture: “This opportunity was not only a much needed boost for those of us fighting to get through this pandemic but also a huge positive mental boost just to be back on a stage doing what we do. I’m really proud of these artists and all involved.”

Said OF+MO director Tava Maloy Sofsky, “Echoing Mr. Linville’s humility, these Oklahoma artists should be applauded for their spirit and intensity in raising the bar for these quality performances. I believe the way music will be delivered and consumed is forever changed, in a positive way, because of the turn of events we’re all facing this year.”

What The Ale: Beer of the Week: Elgin Park's Willie Mays Haze