'Okie Roundup' at Mercury Lounge part of Thriving Roots event

The Oklahoma Film + Music Office (OF+MO) is sponsoring an event at Tulsa’s Mercury Lounge during the 20th annual Americana Music Festival & Conference, which is scheduled Sept. 16-18.
The event is titled “Okie Roundup: An Oklahoma Showcase Live from the Mercury Lounge.” The 2020 “Okie Roundup” showcases Americana talent from across the state with performances from Travis Linville, Carter Sampson, Stephen Salewon, Samantha Crain, John Fullbright and the Red Dirt Rangers.
“Okie Roundup: An Oklahoma Showcase Live from the Mercury Lounge” is set to air from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Americana Music Association has created Thriving Roots, which was designed to replace the 2020 Americana Music Festival & Conference and bring the global Americana music community together for three full days of engaging insight.
A news release said Thriving Roots will offer education, music and networking through a virtual platform where ticketed attendees will be able to have a front row seat and intimate conversations with panelists. Speakers include Jackson Browne, Mavis Staples, Brandi Carlile and Black Pumas. Topics to be covered include representation, advocacy and staying true to your art, the healing qualities of music, and business challenges and decisions faced by developing artists.
OF+MO joined with the Mercury Lounge and Creative Entertainment Network to create one hour of content to showcase Oklahoma’s Americana roots on this virtual platform. Creative Entertainment Network, which services artists such as Linville, collaborated with Oklahoma artists to create the “Okie Roundup” event.
A limited number of passes to the conference are on sale at the early rate of $99. Once those sell out, passes will increase to $149. To purchase a ticket or seek more information, visit americanamusic.org/thrivingroots.
Linville said this about the venture: “This opportunity was not only a much needed boost for those of us fighting to get through this pandemic but also a huge positive mental boost just to be back on a stage doing what we do. I’m really proud of these artists and all involved.”
Said OF+MO director Tava Maloy Sofsky, “Echoing Mr. Linville’s humility, these Oklahoma artists should be applauded for their spirit and intensity in raising the bar for these quality performances. I believe the way music will be delivered and consumed is forever changed, in a positive way, because of the turn of events we’re all facing this year.”
