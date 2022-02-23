 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oak Ridge Boys coming to River Spirit
Oak Ridge Boys coming to River Spirit

Oak Ridge Boys

The Oak Ridge Boys, shown during a 2019 performance at the River Spirit Casino, are returning in April. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World

The Oak Ridge Boys, managed for decades by Tulsa-based music impresario Jim Halsey, are returning to Tulsa for a Saturday, April 30 performance at The Cove, the concert venue of the River Spirit Casino Resort.

The four-part harmonies and upbeat songs of the Oak Ridge Boys have spawned dozen3s of country hits and songs like “Elvira” and “Bobbie Sue” that crossed over to the pop chart.

Ticket go on sale Friday, Feb. 25 at riverspiritcasino.com.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

