Oak Ridge Boys coming to River Spirit

The Oak Ridge Boys, managed for decades by Tulsa-based music impresario Jim Halsey, are returning to Tulsa for a Saturday, April 30 performance at The Cove, the concert venue of the River Spirit Casino Resort.
The four-part harmonies and upbeat songs of the Oak Ridge Boys have spawned dozen3s of country hits and songs like “Elvira” and “Bobbie Sue” that crossed over to the pop chart.
Ticket go on sale Friday, Feb. 25 at riverspiritcasino.com.
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
