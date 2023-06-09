BOK Center

Nickelback announced 16 additional dates for its upcoming 2023 Get Rollin’ Tour, including a Sept. 21 show at BOK Center.

The tour is in support of Nickelback’s 10th studio album, “Get Rollin.’”

Tickets will be available starting with an artist pre-sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 9. Additional presales will run throughout the weekend ahead of the general onsale beginning 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 13 at bokcenter.com.

Nickelback’s first album in five years, “Get Rollin’” was released last November, via BMG and debuted at No. 2 across multiple charts.

Hard Rock Live

Switchfoot will perform Saturday, Sept. 16 at Hard Rock Live, the concert venue of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Tickets start at $29.50 and go on sale June 9.

Country music artist Travis Tritt is returning to Tulsa for a Thursday, Nov. 30 concert at Hard Rock Live. Tickets start at $49.50 and go on sale June 9.

Tickets to Hard Rock Live events can be purchased online at hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK.

The Cove at River Spirit

Country music artist Jake Owen will perform Sept. 23 at the Cove, the concert venue of the River Spirit Casino Resort.

Thunder from Down Under will return Aug. 5 to the Cove.

Tickets to River Spirit events can be purchased at riverspirittulsa.com.

Cox Business Convention Center

Comedian and actor Matt Rife is coming to Cox Business Convention Center Friday, Oct. 20 as part of his ProbleMATTic World Tour. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 9 and will be available online at coxcentertulsa.com.

Cain’s Ballroom

The Melvins, continuing a 40th anniversary celebration, will team with the Japanese trio Boris for a Twins of Evil Tour that will bring them to Cain’s Ballroom for a Friday, Oct. 6 performance. Mr. Phylzzz will provide support. Tickets go sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 9.

Wilco is returning to Cain’s Ballroom for a Tuesday, Sept. 26 stop on the band’s Tour to Infinity Tour. My Brightest Diamond will provide support. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 9.

The California sister duo Aly and AJ will take the stage Tuesday, Sept. 19 at Cain’s Ballroom as part of the With Love From Tour. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 9.

Teddy Swims will perform Saturday, Oct. 14 at Cain’s Ballroom as part of his I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy Tour. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 9.

Cain’s Ballroom will host an age 18-over Shrek Rave event Saturday, Aug. 5. Tickets are on sale for the Shrek-themed rave.

For tickets to Cain’s Ballroom events, go to cainsballroom.com.



