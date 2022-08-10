New theatre organ at Will Rogers High School provides link to past

Will Rogers High School embraced Tulsa’s past with the arrival of a new theatre organ console.

The first public performance is planned 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 and will feature Mark Herman, who in 2012 became the youngest person ever to be named the American Theatre Organ Society’s organist of the year. He will perform improvised accompaniment to the 1922 silent movie “The Ropin’ Fool,” which starred the school’s namesake, Will Rogers.

The film is celebrating a centennial and Herman’s performance is endorsed by the Will Rogers Memorial Museum. Herman’s appearance is being made possible by the Allen Organ Company, manufacturer of the 42-rank, 3-manual model TH323 theatre organ at Will Rogers.

Theatre organs are part of Tulsa’s entertainment history.

“It’s hard to imagine now, but downtown Tulsa used to be a wonderland of glorious movie palaces, buildings which were bigger than life and more beautiful than dreams,” Tulsa World entertainment writer Vern Stefanic wrote in 1983.

“Many downtown theaters came and went. The Mount Rushmore of the group: the Ritz, the Rialto, the Orpheum, and the Majestic. The twinkling stars in its ceiling were part of the atmosphere at the Ritz, where statues and wrought iron gave it the look of an Italian palace. The Orpheum was a vaudeville palace (Jimmy Durante, Eddie Cantor and George Jessel graced the stage) before becoming a movie house. The Majestic boasted Tulsa’s first pipe organ and was the first theater in the state to show a talkie (‘The Jazz Singer’).”

The theatres were victims of urban renewal. The installation of the new theatre organ at Will Rogers will be in the tradition of the long-gone movie palaces.

Dick Risk, president of the Will Rogers Stage Foundation, wrote in a news release that the theatre organ will instill pride among students and enhance recruitment. Continuing, he said students will be exposed to the performing arts and locally produced shows will provide opportunities for students to work with professionals. Concerts at Will Rogers will bring alums back to their alma mater, allowing them to reconnect with classmates while rekindling school spirit.

Built during the Great Depression as a Public Works Administration project and opened for classes in the fall of 1939,

The school’s architects, Leon Senter and Joseph Koberling, intended for the auditorium to house a theatre organ, according to Risk, who said an electronic Allen organ donated in 1955 became unrepairable after 30 years. Its parts were obsolete and replacements were unavailable.

Scores of donors, including many alums Will Rogers, who came forward to fund the installation of the new theatre organ. A news release said those with the theatre organ project are especially grateful to major donors H.I. “Bart” and Claudia Bartlett (on behalf of the Edward & Helen Bartlett Foundation) and Ron Woods, Class of 1957, on behalf of the Ron and Carole Woods Foundation.

The release said the replacement of the 1955 organ has been endorsed by the immediate past and current superintendents of Tulsa Public Schools, the late Dr. Keith Ballard and Dr. Deborah Gist.

