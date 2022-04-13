New LANY tour bringing Tulsa's Paul Klein to OKC

LANY, a pop group fronted by Tulsa’s Paul Klein, announced a 34-city Summer Forever Tour that will include a Sept. 2 peformance at the Zoo Amphitheatre in Oklahoma City.
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, April 15 at zooampokc.com.
LANY received a best pop tour nomination from Pollstar in 2021. The group’s global fan base continues to expand, with over more than 3.5 billion streams, 750 million video views and 500,000 in worldwide tickets sales.
LANY will be supported by the band Surfaces on the tour.
