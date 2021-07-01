New John McEuen album features Leon Russell, Oak Ridge Boys contributions

A forthcoming album from John McEuen, a longtime member and co-founder of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, will include tracks with Tulsa connections: One of the songs was co-written with the late Leon Russell and the Oak Ridge Boys, managed for decades by Tulsa’s Jim Halsey, partnered with McEuen on a new recording of the Americana classic “Hey Joe.”

The lead-off single, released in June, is “Back in History.” A news release said McEuen co-wrote the song with the Russell years ago after Leon’s son invited McEuen to visit their home after they bumped into each other late one night in Nashville.

Recalled McEuen: “At Leon’s about 45 minutes later, as I played guitar and we talked about world events in his basement studio, Leon said ‘I didn’t know you played like that. Keep it going. Let’s write a song.’ A few hours later we were done. Leon sang, played drums, keyboard, and I did the strings -- guitars, bass, and mandolin on a cheapo mando in the studio I borrowed, and ‘Back in History’ was born that night.”

McEuen and the Oak Ridge Boys originally recorded the vocals for “Hey Joe” in 1984. He didn’t devote the time and attention to putting the finishing touches on the song until moving to Nashville.