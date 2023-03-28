Heirloom Rustic Ales and Horton Records have collaborated for the Two Minutes to Tulsa heavy metal music festival to debut a new beer called “Doomsday Lager.”

On April 1, the festival will showcase “a lineup of heavier music from across the U.S. and abroad” at Cain’s Ballroom, a news release states.

The new lager and other beer will be sold at the festival and in limited quantities at Heirloom’s taproom.

A special menu from Mac’s BBQ will also be available.

“I think that lager and metal music have a lot in common,” said Heirloom co-founder Jake Miller in the release. “They both require an incredible number of elements to be perfectly synched up in order to express something that isn’t just noise or harsh,” he added.

The lineup for the festival includes Night Demon; Vicious Rumors; Haunt; Newcastle, England’s Satan; Texas bands Sadistic Force and Night Cobra; Kansas City’s Hammerhedd; Canada’s Exciter and Blind Oath of Tulsa.

Doors for the event will open at 4 p.m. with the show starting at 5 p.m. Tickets are available with general admission starting at $40 and some early bird prices starting at $25.