Star Wars Day is on the horizon.

The informal holiday is celebrated annually May 4, as in “may the fourth be with you.”

So let’s talk about Toby Wan Kenobi.

You haven’t laid eyes on Toby Wan Kenobi in any Star Wars project, but he exists. He has four legs, a tail and a music-playing owner who has been a “Star Wars” fan since a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away.

“I remember standing in line for six hours to see it when it first came out,” Joesf Glaude said. “I’ve gone on opening day for every movie.”

Before digging more into Glaude’s story, let’s clarify that Toby Wan Kenobi is a cat.

Glaude is a Glenpool-based music artist whose new jazz and blues CD, “Cats on Catnip,” was written for his wife and three cats — Toby Wan Kenobi, Riley Alexander and Xander Mufasa. Xander got his first name from a character in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” (Glaude’s wife is a fan) and his last name from a character in “The Lion King.” You can guess how Toby Wan Kenobi got his name.

Glaude said he still gets a thrill every time he watches the first “Star Wars” film. He has been fascinated by music since the first time he heard the Beatles. Hearing John Williams’ now-classic “Star Wars” music in commercials for the film whetted his appetite to see the movie. Glaude loves that there seemed to be a possibility of reality in each of the first three “Star Wars” films.

Since Glaude crafted a CD for his cats, there’s your clue that he also has a passion for cats. He said he has always been a dog person, but his wife is “an absolutely amazing cat lady, so I get to be crazy cat dad.”

Money from a previous CD, “Blues for Skip,” went to support animal aid. Glaude indicated portions of proceeds from the new album will support the local organization StreetCats and Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. His 7 p.m. May 20 show at the Cape Brewing Company, 736 W. Main St. in Jenks, will benefit Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge.

Glaude said he is an animal person in general. All of his cats and dogs have been rescues. History (he has performed benefit shows at Tulsa Day Center for the Homeless) suggests Glaude also wants to rescue people. A May 12 concert at John Knox Presbyterian Church, 2929 E. 31st St., will take place to collect blankets, underwear and socks for the homeless. Glaude said he has sponsored the event for 25 years.

“I was homeless for about three years so I can understand a lot of the issues that the homeless have to deal with,” Glaude said.

A personal tragedy sparked his homeless period. “Home” became a 1979 yellow Chevette.

“I walked away from my life and did anything I could to just sustain myself,” he said. “I got paid by places like Pizza Hut and McDonald’s. I would stop by and talk to them and say ‘Hey, can I clean your parking lot for some cash or some food?’”

Glaude said people volunteer “here’s what you need to do” advice in regard to homelessness, but it’s difficult for them to really know what they are talking about unless they have been homeless.

“The large number of people who are homeless are homeless because they are mentally ill,” he said. “You are not going to fix that. Your obligation there is to keep them as warm, safe and dry as possible. If you weren’t crazy when you became homeless, I guarantee three years on the road will make you a little nutty.”

Having been through it himself, Glaude said he suffers from a bit of paranoia. Thirty years later, it still affects him.

“The second biggest issue with homelessness is addictions — drugs, alcoholism,” he said. “There are people that, if you can help them get off the drugs and get them straightened out, it gives them a direction. And that’s what the Tulsa Day Center does. It doesn’t just put a roof over their head for a little bit. It gets them focused.”

There are other reasons for homelessness, but Glaude said another of the major ones is bad decisions. He said he was the master of that. If there was a bad decision to be made, he was going to make it.

“Fortunately I had such a good mother and father who raised me right and who taught me how to get my head on straight that I was able to start down the right path,” he said. “And after getting a job and working a little bit, I was able to move myself further and further up.”

Once homeless, Glaude now says he owns four condos and a house. He said he uses the condos to support himself and to help friends in need.

It was a friend in need who brought Glaude to Tulsa. The friend was trapped in an abusive relationship.

“I helped her out of that situation,” he said. “She moved back to New Jersey, and I got a job at Oral Roberts University teaching music.”

Glaude didn’t stay at ORU, but he remained in Oklahoma.

“I always thought I would live on the East Coast because I love the ocean,” Glaude, who is from Virginia, said. “I love Tulsa, also. Most of the people here are really nice and have always been really good people to me. I like a lot of musicians I run into here. I run into people, and it’s almost like they want to be a better people.”

Glaude said he signed with an Oklahoma label, Constantine Records, and said the new CD is getting radio play in Europe and “decent response” in the U.S. He said the tracks getting the most attention are “Xander’s Roly Poly Blues,” “Ninja Poodle” and “Elvis Shrugged,” which he said is being used as theme music by a DJ in England.

It’s evidence, maybe, that the force is strong in Toby Wan Kenobi.