New Carrie Underwood tour includes Halloween show at BOK Center

Want to spend Halloween with Carrie Underwood? It could happen.

The country music superstar from Checotah is returning to her home state for a new tour and it will include an Oct. 31 performance at BOK Center.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, May 20 and will be available online at bokcenter.com and on the AXS ticketing platform. No tickets for this show will be sold on Ticketmaster. Tickets will not be available to be purchased at BOK Center’s box office until the day of the show.

Underwood, an eight-time Grammy winner and three-time ACM entertainer of the year, is touring in support of a new album (“Denim & Rhinestones”) that will be released June 10. The new tour, which launches Oct. 15 and is being promoted by AEG Presents, bears the name of the album.

Rising country artist Jimmie Allen, who recently headlined at the River Spirit Casino Resort, will join Underwood on the tour. He was named the CMA’s new artist of the year and the ACM’s new male artist of the year in addition to receiving his first Grammy nomination for best new artist. His third album, “Tulip Drive,” will be released June 24.

Underwood said in a news release announcing the tour that she is thrilled to be hitting the road again.

“I’m having such an amazing time with my Las Vegas residency and look forward to continuing that next year after the tour,” she said. “I’m excited to bring the new music of ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ to life on tour, as well as put new spins on familiar favorites. We’ve been working hard already preparing an amazing show, and I can’t wait to see everyone on the road!”

A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages will be available and will include tickets, meet & greets, custom merchandise and more. For more information, go to carrieunderwoodofficial.com.

One dollar from each tour ticket sold will go to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation (t2t.org). Since 9/11, the foundation has been providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and has also built custom “smart” homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders.

