 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Born & Raised festival announces daily music lineups
0 Comments

New Born & Raised festival announces daily music lineups

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
ZZ Top

ZZ Top will be a headliner at the Born & Raised festival. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World

 Tom Gilbert

Born & Raised Music Festival, a new outlaw, Texas and red dirt country music and camping experience from AEG Presents that will take place at the same site as Rocklahoma, announced daily lineups for the 2021 festival.

ZZ Top will provide the headlining set Saturday, Sept. 18 and rising outlaw country artist Cody Jinks will close out the festival Sunday, Sept. 19. Other music artists will perform both days and a pre-festival “Honky Tonk Friday” event is set Friday, Sept 17.

Available to any festival attendee with a full weekend pass, the kickoff party will feature headliner William Clark Green along with sets from Zach Bryan, Tim Montana and Jamie Lin Wilson.

More than 30 acts are scheduled to perform during the inaugural festival, including Blackberry Smoke, Lucinda Williams, Randy Rogers Band, Parker McCollum, Robert Earl Keen, Pat Green, Jack Ingram and many more.

The festival also will feature the BBQ Ranch, curated by legendary pitmaster Wayne Mueller. Located within the festival grounds, this smokehouse experience will feature cooking demonstrations, a full cash bar and smoked meat for purchase from some of the top pitmasters in the region.

Joining Mueller, owner/pitmaster of Central Texas’ famed Louie Mueller Barbecue, will be Brotherton’s Black Iron Barbecue (Texas; pitmaster John Brotherton), ChickHoovenSwine BBQ (Kansas; pitmaster Eric Westervelt), Night Goat Barbecue (Missouri; pitmaster Vaughn Good), Phatt Tabb’s BBQ (Oklahoma; pitmaster Tabb Singleton), Roegels Barbecue Co. (Texas; pitmaster Russell Roegels), and The Butcher Stand (Oklahoma; pitmaster Levi Bousaka).

The Red River Saloon VIP area, available only to VIP pass holders, will feature intimate acoustic sets throughout the weekend. The private sessions, hosted by Jamie Lin Wilson, will showcase unplugged music from Wilson, Cleto Cordero, Shane Smith, Kaitlin Butts, Cody Canada, Wade Bowen and Holly Beth. Red River Saloon passes, which include catered lunch and dinner plus non-alcoholic drinks Saturday and Sunday, can be added on to any B&R pass for $199.50.

Weekend passes are on sale starting at $129.50 and reserved seating starts at $275.50.

VIP packages, which start at $529.50, include up-close reserved seating, VIP parking, private viewing areas and beverage service, plus access to the Red River Saloon. Tent and RV camping options are available.

Single-day general admission passes, starting at $84.75 per day, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 23. Born & Raised has partnered with GovX to provide discounted passes for military and military veterans starting at $119.50.

Go to bornandraisedfestival.com to view full pricing and package details and to purchase passes. Payment plans are available.

The Men Who Would Be Scene: Episode 20

Tulsa World's James Watts and Jimmie Tramel talk PBS documentary series “Icon: Music Through the Lens;” Circle Cinema Film Festival and more

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Born & Raised daily lineups

Friday, Sept. 17

William Clark Green

Zach Bryan

Tim Montana

Jamie Lin Wilson

Saturday, Sept. 18

ZZ Top

Blackberry Smoke

Lucinda Williams

Pat Green

Jack Ingram

Wade Bowen

Jason Boland & The Stragglers

Hayes Carll

Nikki Lane

Flatland Cavalry

Kaitlin Butts

Kylie Frey

Corey Kent

Myron Elkins

Chloe-Beth

Jack Waters & The Unemployed

Sunday, Sept. 19

Cody Jinks

Randy Rogers Band

Parker McCollum

Robert Earl Keen

Stoney LaRue

Paul Cauthen

Zach Bryan

Cody Canada & The Departed

Kolby Cooper

Shane Smith & The Saints

Kat Hasty

Holly Beth

Jason Scott Band

Pony Bradshaw

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Madonna announces release date for her new concert film

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Acclaimed fiddler and fiddle shop owner Byron Berline dies
Music

Acclaimed fiddler and fiddle shop owner Byron Berline dies

  • Updated

A three-time national fiddle champ, Berline played or recorded with Bill Monroe, the Flying Burrito Brothers, The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Elton John, Willie Nelson, The Eagles, The Byrds, Earl Scruggs, Rod Stewart, the Doobie Brothers, John Denver and Tammy Wynette.

Woody Guthrie Center, Vernon AME to host 'No Tears Suite'
Music

Woody Guthrie Center, Vernon AME to host 'No Tears Suite'

The event is sponsored by Oxford American, the Southern literary magazine based in Little Rock, Ark., in collaboration with The Woody Guthrie Center and Vernon AME Church in Tulsa, as well as Fayetteville Roots and the University of Arkansas' Center for Multicultural & Diversity Education.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News