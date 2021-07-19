New Born & Raised festival announces daily music lineups

Born & Raised Music Festival, a new outlaw, Texas and red dirt country music and camping experience from AEG Presents that will take place at the same site as Rocklahoma, announced daily lineups for the 2021 festival.
ZZ Top will provide the headlining set Saturday, Sept. 18 and rising outlaw country artist Cody Jinks will close out the festival Sunday, Sept. 19. Other music artists will perform both days and a pre-festival “Honky Tonk Friday” event is set Friday, Sept 17.
Available to any festival attendee with a full weekend pass, the kickoff party will feature headliner William Clark Green along with sets from Zach Bryan, Tim Montana and Jamie Lin Wilson.
More than 30 acts are scheduled to perform during the inaugural festival, including Blackberry Smoke, Lucinda Williams, Randy Rogers Band, Parker McCollum, Robert Earl Keen, Pat Green, Jack Ingram and many more.
The festival also will feature the BBQ Ranch, curated by legendary pitmaster Wayne Mueller. Located within the festival grounds, this smokehouse experience will feature cooking demonstrations, a full cash bar and smoked meat for purchase from some of the top pitmasters in the region.
Joining Mueller, owner/pitmaster of Central Texas’ famed Louie Mueller Barbecue, will be Brotherton’s Black Iron Barbecue (Texas; pitmaster John Brotherton), ChickHoovenSwine BBQ (Kansas; pitmaster Eric Westervelt), Night Goat Barbecue (Missouri; pitmaster Vaughn Good), Phatt Tabb’s BBQ (Oklahoma; pitmaster Tabb Singleton), Roegels Barbecue Co. (Texas; pitmaster Russell Roegels), and The Butcher Stand (Oklahoma; pitmaster Levi Bousaka).
The Red River Saloon VIP area, available only to VIP pass holders, will feature intimate acoustic sets throughout the weekend. The private sessions, hosted by Jamie Lin Wilson, will showcase unplugged music from Wilson, Cleto Cordero, Shane Smith, Kaitlin Butts, Cody Canada, Wade Bowen and Holly Beth. Red River Saloon passes, which include catered lunch and dinner plus non-alcoholic drinks Saturday and Sunday, can be added on to any B&R pass for $199.50.
Weekend passes are on sale starting at $129.50 and reserved seating starts at $275.50.
VIP packages, which start at $529.50, include up-close reserved seating, VIP parking, private viewing areas and beverage service, plus access to the Red River Saloon. Tent and RV camping options are available.
Single-day general admission passes, starting at $84.75 per day, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 23. Born & Raised has partnered with GovX to provide discounted passes for military and military veterans starting at $119.50.
Go to bornandraisedfestival.com to view full pricing and package details and to purchase passes. Payment plans are available.