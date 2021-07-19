New Born & Raised festival announces daily music lineups

Born & Raised Music Festival, a new outlaw, Texas and red dirt country music and camping experience from AEG Presents that will take place at the same site as Rocklahoma, announced daily lineups for the 2021 festival.

ZZ Top will provide the headlining set Saturday, Sept. 18 and rising outlaw country artist Cody Jinks will close out the festival Sunday, Sept. 19. Other music artists will perform both days and a pre-festival “Honky Tonk Friday” event is set Friday, Sept 17.

Available to any festival attendee with a full weekend pass, the kickoff party will feature headliner William Clark Green along with sets from Zach Bryan, Tim Montana and Jamie Lin Wilson.

More than 30 acts are scheduled to perform during the inaugural festival, including Blackberry Smoke, Lucinda Williams, Randy Rogers Band, Parker McCollum, Robert Earl Keen, Pat Green, Jack Ingram and many more.

The festival also will feature the BBQ Ranch, curated by legendary pitmaster Wayne Mueller. Located within the festival grounds, this smokehouse experience will feature cooking demonstrations, a full cash bar and smoked meat for purchase from some of the top pitmasters in the region.