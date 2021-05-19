 Skip to main content
New Blake Shelton tour includes BOK Center show
New Blake Shelton tour includes BOK Center show

Blake Shelton, shown performing at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Nashville, is coming to Tulsa's BOK Center.

Oklahoma country music superstar Blake Shelton is returning to the road with a Friends and Heroes 2021 Tour that makes a Friday, Sept. 24 stop at Tulsa’s BOK Center.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Thursday, June 10 and will be available online at bokcenter.com.

A news release announcing the 16-city tour said Shelton will welcome special guest Lindsay Ell with special appearances by Martina McBride, Tracy Byrd and Trace Adkins.

“A little over a year ago when the world shut down and we had to postpone the tour, I was already in Omaha getting ready for the show that night,” Shelton said. “I told you we would be back, and I’m thrilled to say we are kicking off the Friends and Heroes 2021 Tour in Omaha. I’m giving everybody in every city plenty of notice -- you might as well tell your boss you’re gonna be late to work the next day and pay that babysitter overtime, because we are going to play some country music for y’all until they turn on the lights. And that might not stop us!”

The announcement precedes the May 21 launch of Shelton’s newest album (Body Language), which includes his 28th No. 1 hit “Happy Anywhere” (with Gwen Stefani) and current top 15-and-climbing single “Minimum Wage.” Fans who pre-order the album here will instantly receive a download of the two tracks as well as brand new ballad, “Bible Verses.”

In addition to Shelton’s country music career, he has earned widespread recognition as a seven-time champion coach for the Emmy Award-winning television show “The Voice.” The NBC singing competition is currently in its 20th season. Shelton, a long-time Grand Ole Opry member, has also found success in his Ole Red partnership with Ryman Hospitality, with restaurant and venue locations currently in Tishomingo, Nashville, Gatlinburg and Orlando.

Shelton last performed at BOK Center in 2018.

