New album from The Great Divide arrives

There’s “together” and then there’s “album together.”

The Great Divide has returned to the status of “album together.”

“We’ve been technically reunited since 2012, but it hasn’t necessarily felt that way until recently when we decided to make this record,” singer-songwriter Mike McClure said in an updated band bio.

Released Oct. 28, the album (“Providence”) is the first The Great Divide studio album with McClure in 20 years.

The Great Divide emerged from the Red Dirt music scene in Stillwater to gain popularity, and the band released two albums independently before snaring a deal with Atlantic Records.

In Josh Crutchmer’s 2020 book about the history of Red Dirt music, he wrote that few chapters in the genre’s history as important as The Great Divide’s.

“The band blazed a path out of Stillwater that artists still follow to this day,” Crutchmer said.

“If anyone ever cares to study the lineage of Red Dirt music, it will need to be separated into two distinct eras: pre- and post-Great Divide,” fellow Red Dirt pioneer and Oklahoma music artist Jason Boland said in a band bio. “Their impact on the alt-country scene cannot be overstated.”

McClure left the band in 2003 and launched a solo career. The Great Divide’s “divide” was repaired when he began performing again the following decade with Kelley Green and brothers Scott and J.J. Lester. Bryce Conway joined the group as a keyboardist.

Among the new album’s 10 tracks is “Wrong Is Overrated,” described as a direct conversation between McClure and the other band members.

“I’m asking them if they still have it in them to give this thing another go,” McClure said, calling the song a call to arms. “It’s also an admission of my part of the blame on what led to the break-up in the first place. I made a mess of things — too much booze and too many drugs mixed with ego and frustration — the classic combination of downfall for so many musicians. Luckily though, I have a new lens of sobriety to look through, and I’m coming from a place of healing, forgiveness and rebirth.”

The album art was sourced locally. Stillwater artist Courtney Kelly created the cover illustration.

Two weeks before the album was released, The Great Divide performed at Cain’s Ballroom. McClure, talking about the album, said there is a coming-full-circle aspect for him and his bandmates as performers and people.

“Everyone is bringing their best to the table for the first time in years, and when that happens, The Great Divide is a force,” he said. “This album brings with it a certain hope.”

