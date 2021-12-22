Nelly announces Tulsa-bound tour that will showcase different genres

Grammy-winning artist Nelly announced a BOK Center-bound ‘Lil Bit of Music Series, a first-of-its-kind experience showcasing an onstage fusion of country, hip hop, rap and R&B with a rock n’ roll presentation.
The Tulsa tour stop will be Friday, Feb. 4. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Monday, December 27 and will be available online at bokcenter.com.
Nelly will travel with a full live band and multi-million-dollar production package along with some of country music’s biggest rising stars.
A news release said the unique tour stems from the celebration of Nelly’s 20-year anniversary of the RIAA-certified Diamond record “Country Grammar” earlier this year.
Said the release: Whether fans are attending to party with the classics or bask in his most recent hits like “Cool Again” with Kane Brown, “Good Times Roll” with Jimmie Allen and “Lil Bit” with Florida Georgia Line, Nelly is ready to shake up the live music scene with this show that is sure to have a little something for everybody.
The collection of shows is intended to reach an ever-growing community of music lovers from all walks of life who did not grow up on only country or only rap and who find their identity and inspiration at the intersection of urban and rural cultures.
Harper Grace, a rising pop-country artist from Dallas who recently inked her first publishing contract with Curb Records, will offer support for the entirety of the series. This will be her debut our.
A limited number of VIP packages and experiences will be available. These offers include preferred seating, exclusive merchandise, meet and greet opportunities and more. For more information and a list of show dates, visit rocknconcepts.com or nelly.net.