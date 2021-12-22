Nelly announces Tulsa-bound tour that will showcase different genres

Grammy-winning artist Nelly announced a BOK Center-bound ‘Lil Bit of Music Series, a first-of-its-kind experience showcasing an onstage fusion of country, hip hop, rap and R&B with a rock n’ roll presentation.

The Tulsa tour stop will be Friday, Feb. 4. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Monday, December 27 and will be available online at bokcenter.com.

Nelly will travel with a full live band and multi-million-dollar production package along with some of country music’s biggest rising stars.

A news release said the unique tour stems from the celebration of Nelly’s 20-year anniversary of the RIAA-certified Diamond record “Country Grammar” earlier this year.

Said the release: Whether fans are attending to party with the classics or bask in his most recent hits like “Cool Again” with Kane Brown, “Good Times Roll” with Jimmie Allen and “Lil Bit” with Florida Georgia Line, Nelly is ready to shake up the live music scene with this show that is sure to have a little something for everybody.