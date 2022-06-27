Native entertainers headline From the Rez and Beyond Festival

QUAPAW — The Quapaw Nation is kicking off its 150th anniversary powwow with one of the country’s largest celebrations of Indigenous culture, music and artistry.

The From the Rez and Beyond Festival is headlined by Halluci Nation (formerly known as A Tribe Called Red), Native American hip hop artist DJ Supaman, long-time blues rock band Indigenous and the Grammy-winning drum group Northern Cree.

The festival will take place June 30 at Downstream Casino Resort, 80 miles northeast of Tulsa and four miles west of Joplin, Missouri, on Interstate 44. The Quapaw Powwow is scheduled July 1 – 4 at Beaver Springs near Quapaw.

“We’re excited to present this fun-filled day for the entire family with top acts from all corners of Indian Country, and it’s all in anticipation of our 150th-Anniversary Powwow,” Quapaw Nation Business Committee Chairman Joseph “Tali” Byrd said in a news release. “It’s also a celebration in honor of our tribal sovereignty and our reservation. We want to celebrate what it means to be Indigenous in 2022.”

In addition to evening headliners, Indigenous television and film stars are in the entertainment lineup. Rap and hip-hop artists Sten Joddi and Lil Mike and Funny Bone, both featured in the hit FX series Rez Dogs by Seminole/Muscogee Director Sterlin Harjo, will make appearances.

They will join actor Jonathan Joss from TV shows like “Parks and Recreation” and “King of the Hill” and movies like “The Magnificent Seven” and “True Grit.”

A special video message from U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo will also be played for the audience. She is the first Native American to hold the title and only the second to serve three consecutive terms.

Food trucks, art demonstrations, and fireworks after the performances are part of the celebration.

Admission is free to anyone under 16 and over 60 years old. Citizens of federally recognized tribes pay $15 at the door. General admission for all others is $20. Festival attendees may purchase advance tickets at the Heckaton Gift Shop inside Downstream Casino Resort or by calling 918 919-6000

The Quapaw Nation is a federally recognized tribe of approximately 5,600 citizens based in Quapaw, Okla.

